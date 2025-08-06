$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Instagram brings reposts to main feed in bid to boost sharing

Reposts bring a new way to interact, but will it improve the feed or clutter it?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
Header image of Instagram Reposts feature
Instagram has officially launched its long-awaited repost feature, letting users share public Reels and feed posts directly to their followers' feeds. The move, which has been in testing for over a year, aims to make it easier to connect with friends by sharing content users already enjoy, rather than creating something new every time.

Reposted content will appear in a dedicated tab on the user's profile, along with their original posts. Reposts are also distributed to friends' and followers' main feeds, giving greater visibility to the original creators.

Will you be using the new "Repost" feature on Instagram?

Vote View Result

The feature could offer small and emerging creators a chance to reach more people. If someone reposts their Reel or post, it might be recommended to a whole new set of followers—even those who don’t follow the original account.


Users can add a short message to the repost using a thought bubble interface, offering a quick way to comment or react. To repost, you simply tap the repost icon on a Reel or feed post, type an optional note, and hit save.

While reposting content is common on other platforms like X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok, Instagram had long resisted adding this functionality outside of Stories. With this shift, Meta is signaling that it wants Instagram to feel more like a two-way street for engagement, not just a place to broadcast personal content.

Beyond reposts, Instagram is also adding two other features meant to promote connection. The first is a location-sharing Map that lets users opt in to sharing their recent activity with selected friends. The second is a new Friends tab inside Reels, which highlights content your friends are engaging with. Both are rolling out now, with the Map limited to US users initially.


It’s worth noting that TikTok has long supported similar community-centric discovery tools, including reposts and location-based content. With these updates, Instagram is playing a bit of catch-up, though it’s doing so with more user controls and clearer privacy options.

As for whether reposts will change how people use Instagram, it depends on user behavior. Giving people another way to interact with content might help liven up the feed, but it could also lead to more noise if not used thoughtfully. Still, for those tired of algorithmic randomness, seeing what friends find worth resharing could feel refreshingly human.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 6

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless