Mandatory update coming soon to Pixel 6a units and owners won’t like it

Google’s decision to push out this mandatory update follows a series of reports from Pixel 6a hit shelves three years ago.



Sadly, this is not the first Pixel device that exhibits overheating issues. Google recently Google’s decision to push out this mandatory update follows a series of reports from Pixel 6a owners claiming their phones caught fire while charging. These reports only recently emerged online, although thehit shelves three years ago.Sadly, this is not the first Pixel device that exhibits overheating issues. Google recently rolled out a similar update to a number of Pixel 4a units that were affected by a similar overheating issue. Some Pixel 4a owners were offered free battery replacements.

If you’re still using a Pixel 6a , there’s a chance that you’re eligible for a “mandatory” software update that Google plans to release in the coming weeks. The reason this update is mandatory is because someunits have major issues with the battery, and the update is meant to reduce the risk of overheating.We heard about this not long ago when it’s been discovered in the latest Android 16 beta that Google plans to roll out a software update to thethat specifically targeted the phone’s battery performance.Earlier today, Google confirmed to 9to5google that it will indeed start informingusers in July that they will receive a software update that will reduce the capacity of their phone’s battery.Unfortunately, we don’t know how manyunits are affected by this issue, but apparently not all will receive the update. Google also said that even though customers who own one of the affectedunits will be contacted next month, the update might not arrive immediately after.Now, for those of you who plan to circumvent the update in order to avoid having your phone’s battery capacity reduced by purchasing a new one, it’s probably not going to be a successful approach in the long term.As Google notes in the message to, once your battery hits 400 charge cycles, the mandatory update will be automatically installed on your phone in case it’s one of the affected devices.