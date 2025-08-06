This new Google Pixel 10 Pro XL leak leaves almost nothing to the imagination





The Pixel 10 Pro XL looks very similar to the other Pixel 10 models. It has the same rounded corners, a metal frame, and a pill-shaped rear camera bar. The front features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels and a centered selfie camera. Like its predecessor, the phone includes a temperature sensor in the rear camera module.





Inside, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to run on Google's new Tensor G5 chip and have 16GB of RAM. Unlike the regular Pro model, which may still start at 128GB, the XL version will begin at 256GB. Buyers will also be able to choose between 512GB and 1TB options.





The camera system seems unchanged from the Pixel 9 Pro : a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The front camera stays at 32MP. While the hardware is familiar, Google is likely to add new software features through its AI tools.





One of the biggest changes is reportedly the battery: the Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to have a 5200mAh battery, which would be the largest ever in a Pixel phone. Additionally, it is rumored to support 39W wired charging and 15W wireless charging through Qi2.





Pixel 10 Pro XL to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel line, such as the Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro Fold, In Germany, the source of the leak, the price is expected to remain about the same starting at 1299 euros. We are expecting theXL to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel line, such as the Pixel Watch 4 , and Pixel Buds 2a at the upcoming Made by Google event — although not all devices may be available at launch in every region.



