Up Next:
Google promotes the Pixel 8 series on its website; current sale ends April 6th
You may have noticed that the Google website has been used to promote the Pixel 8 line. In the top right corner of the website, you might see a box that reads, "Try the new Google Pixel 8. Built with Google's most advanced chip and Google AI to help you do more." There are two options at the bottom of the box. One says, "No thanks," while the other says, "Upgrade now." Tapping on the latter button will take you to the Google Store's phones page instead of directly to listings for the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.
Considering that Google Account holders who already own a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro are seeing this promotional message, it seems likely that it is being sent out on a random basis to those requesting Google Search on their computer screen. With the Google Store in the midst of a sale on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, now would be a good time for Google to try and direct consumers' eyes to the lower sales pricing.
Google promotes the Pixel 8 on its website
The Pixel 8 Pro is available from the Google Store at the following prices until April 6:
- 128GB-$749 (saving $250) or 36 monthly payments of $20.81
- 256GB-$809 (saving $250) or 36 monthly payments of $22.47
- 512GB-$929 (saving $250) or 36 monthly payments of $25.81
- 1 TB-$1,149 (saving $250) or 36 monthly payments of $31.92-Obsidian color only
The Pixel 8 is available from the Google Store at the following prices until April 6:
- 128GB-$499 (saving $200) or 36 monthly payments of $13.86
- 256GB-$559 (saving $200) or 36 monthly payments of $15.53
At this stage, if a Pixel is on your wishlist, you might as well hold out for the Pixel 9 series which will be made up of three phones including the 6.03-inch Pixel 9, the 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro, and the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google website promotes the Pixel 8 series, now on sale in the online Google Store
The Pixel 9 Pro will offer Pixel buyers a smaller and lower-priced version of the larger "XL" variant. Some have complained about the size of the top-of-the-line Pixel since the Pixel 6 Pro and its 6.7-inch display was released in 2021. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to include the periscope lens that will be part of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's rear camera array.
Things that are NOT allowed: