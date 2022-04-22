It's coming!!! Google files trademark for the name Pixel Watch
We've seen renders and leaked marketing images that pretty much tell us that the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch is going to finally be unveiled this year. And yes, this is going to be the official name of the device despite the internal codename "Rohan." A filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals that Google has requested a trademark for the name "Pixel Watch."
Render of the Pixel Watch reveals Fitbit integration
In the filing, Google says that the "PIXEL WATCH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands." The date listed on the application is today, April 22nd, 2022. The current status notes that the trademark has been accepted by the USPTO and has met the minimum filing requirements although it has yet to be assigned to an examiner.
Google files a trademark for the Pixel Watch name
The Pixel Watch will have a round dial, based on renders and marketing images, and the most recent render shows that the device will feature Fitbit integration. A render of the Pixel Watch face by tipster Evan Blass showed three icons on the screen of the timepiece. One on the left is for a step counter, the one on the right counts heartbeats per minute, and the one in the center shows Fitbit integration.
You might recall that Google parent Alphabet announced in November 2019 that it would purchase Fitbit for $2.1 billion.
More from the Pixel Watch trademark filing
The device has a round face, there is no bezel on the Pixel Watch, and it will most likely run Wear OS 3.1. The timepiece will also feature the next generation of Google Assistant allowing it to process questions and tasks on device. With no detour to Google's servers needed, responses from the digital helper should be quicker.
The introduction of the Pixel Watch will truly be a momentous occasion for Google which is rapidly building an ecosystem around the Pixel brand. After the watch, a Pixel tablet would be next on the list. Back in February, we showed you a render of such an animal which was created from an image of a Pixel Tablet seen in a patent that Google filed in Japan back in 2019.
