It's coming!!! Google files trademark for the name Pixel Watch





In the filing, Google says that the "PIXEL WATCH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands." The date listed on the application is today, April 22nd, 2022. The current status notes that the trademark has been accepted by the USPTO and has met the minimum filing requirements although it has yet to be assigned to an examiner.





The Pixel Watch will have a round dial, based on renders and marketing images, and the most recent render shows that the device will feature Fitbit integration. A render of the Pixel Watch face by tipster Evan Blass showed three icons on the screen of the timepiece. One on the left is for a step counter, the one on the right counts heartbeats per minute, and the one in the center shows Fitbit integration.









The device has a round face, there is no bezel on the Pixel Watch, and it will most likely run Wear OS 3.1. The timepiece will also feature the next generation of Google Assistant allowing it to process questions and tasks on device. With no detour to Google's servers needed, responses from the digital helper should be quicker.

Grab the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro





