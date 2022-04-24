Pixel Watch might be accompanied by a Fit model with thick bezels and high price

Yesterday, we apparently saw the Google Pixel Watch in all its glory. A prototype unit was allegedly left behind by some Google employees in a US restaurant, and someone found it and clicked some pictures, which confirmed previous rumors about it having an almost bezel-less circular display , a crown for navigation, and possibly two more buttons. This model will allegedly be accompanied by another model called the "Pixel Watch Fit."





Frequent leakers ShrimpApplePro and @chunvn8888 claim they have heard of a model that is referred to as the Pixel Watch Fit by Google employees, but it's not abundantly clear whether it's the same as the Pixel Watch, but new information does point in that direction.





Google recently trademarked the name Pixel Watch , so we can assume that the standard model will be known by this name. ShrimpApplePro says that the Pixel Watch Fit features very thick bezels, and render artist Ian Zelbo believes it may have an aluminum body, whereas the regular model might be made of stainless steel and a 'special black version' is also in the pipeline.





The Pixel Watch Fit may cost around $400, which means it will be considerably more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which starts at $249.99, and around the same price as the Apple Watch Series 7.





This is in line with an earlier leak that had hinted that the Pixel Watch could cost more than Fitbit watches, and will be positioned as a direct Apple Watch competitor. For reference, Fitbit's most expensive watch retails for $299.



