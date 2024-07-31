Google Pixel Watch 3 leaked promo materials reveal key specs and sizes
Image credit — Android Headlines
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel Watch 3, and while the launch is only a couple of weeks away, some of its promotional materials have already leaked and been published online. In those leaks, we see many exciting details on what Google has in store for us with the newest iteration of its smartwatch, including a new size and some helpful new features.
According to the leak, the Pixel Watch 3 reportedly comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – and both will feature Google's Actua Display, promising peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Those opting for the 41mm model can expect 20% faster charging compared to its predecessor.
The promotional materials also claim that the Pixel Watch 3 will offer a battery life of up to 24 hours with the always-on display enabled, or up to 36 hours with Battery Saver Mode activated. It also comes packaged with the watch, the Active Band (available in small and large sizes), and a USB-C charger that securely attaches to the watch using pins.
A notable addition to the Pixel Watch 3 is the integration with Nest Doorbells and Cameras, allowing users to view live footage directly on their wrists. This convenient feature could particularly useful for those who can't immediately access their phones.
Leaked promotional materials for the Google Pixel Watch 3 | Source — Android Headlines
Health and fitness featuresGoogle is also introducing a new "Morning Brief" feature that presents a comprehensive summary of health and fitness metrics each morning, encompassing sleep data and a "Readiness Score." This score offers insights into the user's physical state and provides recommendations to avoid overtraining or undertraining. Additionally, the watch boasts a new Cardio Load feature, which tracks how hard the user's heart is working and contributes to the Readiness Score.
For running enthusiasts, the Pixel Watch 3 offers the ability to design custom runs, access saved workouts to challenge personal records, and receive audio and haptic cues for sprinting, cooling down, and maintaining pace. The watch also provides insights into cadence, stride, and vertical oscillation to help users refine their running form.
