Tipster confirms we might see a ‘Google Pixel Roll’; ‘Pixel Fold’ expected towards the end of this year







We heard last week that Google is going to reportedly work with Samsung for a potential foldable display for an upcoming foldable Pixel . Now, reputable tipster Ross Young has started the speculation mill for a Pixel Roll, kind of confirming that we might actually see a rollable phone from Google. However, the tispter says the cool rollable will not come in the next 12 months.

A Pixel Roll is reportedly being planned by Google

The tipster says the Pixel Roll will not be coming in the next 12 months; however, in his Tweet, he claims the Pixel Fold will come towards the end of 2021. That, generally, is exciting news and if this expectation turns out to be correct, we might actually see the first foldable device from Google before 2021 ends.







Pixel Roll has such a nice ring to it. It is in our forecast, but not expected in next 12 months... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 7, 2021



As you might imagine, little else, in terms of specs, design, or prices, is known about these two devices at the moment. For the Pixel Fold (we aren’t sure this will be its official name, so keep that in mind) we have heard it will sport a 7.6-inch display made by Samsung. It is expected production of the panel to start towards October of 2021.







Pixel Fold will come first at end of 2021... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 7, 2021

Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel Roll may face tough competition



China-based manufacturers, such as Xiaomi and Oppo, are also joining the competition with foldable phones, while the future now seems to be paving the way for rollables. For example, Oppo has teased its rollable phone, named Oppo X 2021 , which was announced during the INNO Day 2020 event. Well, at the moment, this is just a concept smartphone and it features a retractable OLED display paired with a proprietary Roll Motor powertrain.





