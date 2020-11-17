iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Display

Meet the Oppo X 2021, a rollable smartphone you can't buy

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 17, 2020, 5:19 AM
Meet the Oppo X 2021, a rollable smartphone you can't buy
Samsung and Huawei have marketed their foldable devices as the future of smartphones. But Chinese rival Oppo has a different perception of the future, as demonstrated by its latest concept.

Rollable smartphones are on the way


Known as the Oppo X 2021 and announced during the INNO Day 2020 event, the concept smartphone in question boasts a retractable OLED display paired with a proprietary Roll Motor powertrain.

The product looks like any other smartphone with a 6.7-inch curved-edge display at first glance. But if you prefer a tablet-like experience, a simple swipe on the side will expand the display to 7.4-inches.

Unlike foldable smartphones which often have creases or dimples on the screen, the Oppo X 2021 boasts a completely flat panel. That’s made possible by the aforementioned powertrain, which generates a constant force.

The Roll Motor also allows users to unroll the display as much as they want, which means you can find your sweet spot and won’t have to worry about settling for 6.4-inches or 7.4-inches.

To ensure everything is fully protected at all times, the Oppo X 2021 includes a 2-in-1 Plate tech that supports the display. There is also a sliding frame that protects the Roll Motor and other internal components.

Because the Oppo X 2021 is a concept smartphone, there are no immediate plans to release it. However, the device will no doubt form the basis of future models that will eventually hit shelves.

