Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October

Rumors that Google is planning on releasing a foldable device have been circulating for a while. Now new information that Samsung will manufacture the foldable screen of the device comes to light. The Korean company will start mass production of foldable OLED panels for customers in October.According to, Google will use Samsung as manufacturer of the display of its future foldable device. The foldable phone could be called the Google Pixel Fold, and its display will measure at 7.6-inch. The technology used will most likely be AMOLED with at least FHD+ resolution, while the aspect ratio might be similar to the one of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 , which is close to 1:1.The foldable Google smartphone is rumored to be released either in the end of this year, or the beginning of 2022. The foldable phone will also use Samsung's ultra-thin glass display tech