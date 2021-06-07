Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
According to SamMobile, Google will use Samsung as manufacturer of the display of its future foldable device. The foldable phone could be called the Google Pixel Fold, and its display will measure at 7.6-inch. The technology used will most likely be AMOLED with at least FHD+ resolution, while the aspect ratio might be similar to the one of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is close to 1:1.
Google isn’t the only company that choses Samsung for their foldable plans. Xiaomi and Vivo are also sticking with the Korean manufacturer for their own foldable devices. The Vivo device is reported by the Korean media to come with an 8-inch screen, while the screen specifications of the Xiaomi phone are still unknown, but certainly the size of the display will be similar.
Its no wonder that so many companies are choosing Samsung to make the foldable displays of their future devices. Samsung has been leading the way in foldable technology with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series.
While the first commercial folding device by the company, the Galaxy Fold, had its problems in terms of reliability, the newer foldable Samsung models have not received such complaints. Samsung has the most experience in manufacturing such complex displays and with the company being famous for its innovative thinking we can expect many new technologies to come.
Samsung also has big plans for their own devices. The next Galaxy Z Flip should be announced in August, with slimmer bezels and two-tone color design. The next Galaxy Z Fold should also be introduced in August. Information about the Korean manufacturer working on a triple-folding device was revealed in a patent just days ago. The device could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab and come as early as next year.
Samsung also has big plans for their own devices. The next Galaxy Z Flip should be announced in August, with slimmer bezels and two-tone color design. The next Galaxy Z Fold should also be introduced in August. Information about the Korean manufacturer working on a triple-folding device was revealed in a patent just days ago. The device could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab and come as early as next year.