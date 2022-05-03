 Google Pixel Fold to be more like the Find N than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 - PhoneArena
Google Pixel Fold to be more like the Find N than the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Google
Samsung's 2022 foldable phones crop - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 - are a few months from release, but we already know plenty about their upgraded specs and new features. The last pieces of the puzzle were the exact sizes of their cover displays which their owners may end up using more often than the main foldable one, especially on the Z Fold 4. 

Renowned display industry analyst Ross Young from the DSCC research shop has swooped in to the rescue by filling in the blanks about the external displays of Samsung's 2022 foldables crop and throwing in Google's delayed Pixel Fold into the mix, too.


Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Google Pixel Fold cover display size


  • Google Pixel Fold external display size: 5.8" (wider aspect ratio)
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 external display size: 6.19"
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 external display size: 2"+

It turns out that the Pixel Fold would actually have a smaller, 5.8" external display diagonal that is a bit shorter than the 6.2" cover screen of the Z Fold 4. This could indicate a shorter but wider Pixel Fold, given that the upcoming phones' main displays are said to be largely of the same size.

Thus, the Pixel Fold may resemble more the Oppo Find N munchkin when closed, rather than the tall and narrow phones in Samsung's Z Fold line. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, however, is expected to have a larger cover screen with a diagonal longer than two inches, rather than the 1.9" thingy that the Flip 3 offers now.

All welcome developments, and we can't help but wonder if the Google I/O 2022 conference would bring a Pixel Fold teaser announcement, as Google was rumored to release its first foldable last fall, but it apparently got postponed to iron out some kinks.

Google has been teasing its flagship Pixel phones months before their actual launch lately, so we keep our hopes high that it will at least hint at the developments around its first foldables next week during the I/O conference keynote.
