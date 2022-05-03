Google Pixel Fold to be more like the Find N than the Galaxy Z Fold 4





Renowned display industry analyst Ross Young from the DSCC research shop has swooped in to the rescue by filling in the blanks about the external displays of Samsung's 2022 foldables crop and throwing in Google's delayed Pixel Fold into the mix, too.



Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Google Pixel Fold cover display size





Google Pixel Fold external display size: 5.8" (wider aspect ratio)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 external display size: 6.19"

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 external display size: 2"+





It turns out that the Pixel Fold would actually have a smaller, 5.8" external display diagonal that is a bit shorter than the 6.2" cover screen of the Z Fold 4. This could indicate a shorter but wider Pixel Fold, given that the upcoming phones' main displays are said to be largely of the same size.





Thus, the Pixel Fold may resemble more the Oppo Find N munchkin when closed, rather than the tall and narrow phones in Samsung's Z Fold line. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, however, is expected to have a larger cover screen with a diagonal longer than two inches, rather than the 1.9" thingy that the Flip 3 offers now.









Google has been teasing its flagship Pixel phones months before their actual launch lately, so we keep our hopes high that it will at least hint at the developments around its first foldables next week during the I/O conference keynote.