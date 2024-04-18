Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The Pixel Fold can be yours at an exceptional discount once again

By
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Fold can be yours at an exceptional discount once again
The Pixel Fold is Google's answer to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. And just like Samsung's current flagship foldable, this handsome fella costs an arm and a leg to get, scaring bank accounts the moment they see its hefty price tag.

But, we have good news for you and your credit card. Best Buy is selling the 256GB version of Google's fancy foldable for a whopping $500 off its price, allowing you to get one for $1,299 instead of $1,799. Moreover, you can score additional savings of $100 if you get the Pixel Fold with carrier activation.

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save up to $600!

Get the Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space for $500 off its price at Best Buy. Score additional savings of $100 with carrier activation. Powered by a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers great performance. Its stunning 7.6-inch main display makes it great for multitasking. Additionally, the phone takes gorgeous photos and can be comfortably used without unfolding. The phone is a real bargain right now, so act fast and save on one today!
$600 off (33%)
$1199
$1799
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $525 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Pixel Fold for $525 off its price, but only one unit remains in store at the time of writing and it may sell out soon.
$525 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


We reported a similar deal back in March. So, if you missed snagging a brand-new Pixel Fold back then, we suggest hurrying up and getting this foldable today. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on, especially if you are on the hunt for Google's fanciest Pixel phone. We've seen discounts of $350 to $400 in the past, but we've never seen a $500 price cut on this phone until now.

The Pixel Fold sports a stunning 7.6-inch main display, making it great for multitasking when unfolded. Additionally, the Tensor G2 chipset on board, coupled with 12GB of RAM, delivers good performance, while the wide front display allows you to comfortably use the phone without unfolding. Being a true Pixel, the Pixel Fold also takes amazing pictures and can shoot clips at 4K at 60fps.

However, we should mention that there are some drawbacks here as well. The inner display is delicate and can be scratched easily. Furthermore, the phone can overheat quite fast, which results in stutters.

Recommended Stories
Nevertheless, the Pixel Fold is still a bang for your buck, especially at its current price. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new foldable phone now before it's too late!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless