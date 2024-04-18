Up Next:
The Pixel Fold can be yours at an exceptional discount once again
The Pixel Fold is Google's answer to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. And just like Samsung's current flagship foldable, this handsome fella costs an arm and a leg to get, scaring bank accounts the moment they see its hefty price tag.
But, we have good news for you and your credit card. Best Buy is selling the 256GB version of Google's fancy foldable for a whopping $500 off its price, allowing you to get one for $1,299 instead of $1,799. Moreover, you can score additional savings of $100 if you get the Pixel Fold with carrier activation.
We reported a similar deal back in March. So, if you missed snagging a brand-new Pixel Fold back then, we suggest hurrying up and getting this foldable today. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on, especially if you are on the hunt for Google's fanciest Pixel phone. We've seen discounts of $350 to $400 in the past, but we've never seen a $500 price cut on this phone until now.
The Pixel Fold sports a stunning 7.6-inch main display, making it great for multitasking when unfolded. Additionally, the Tensor G2 chipset on board, coupled with 12GB of RAM, delivers good performance, while the wide front display allows you to comfortably use the phone without unfolding. Being a true Pixel, the Pixel Fold also takes amazing pictures and can shoot clips at 4K at 60fps.
Nevertheless, the Pixel Fold is still a bang for your buck, especially at its current price. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new foldable phone now before it's too late!
However, we should mention that there are some drawbacks here as well. The inner display is delicate and can be scratched easily. Furthermore, the phone can overheat quite fast, which results in stutters.
