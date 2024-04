The Pixel Fold can be yours at an exceptional discount once again

Pixel Fold

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save up to $600! Get the Pixel Fold with 256GB of storage space for $500 off its price at Best Buy. Score additional savings of $100 with carrier activation. Powered by a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers great performance. Its stunning 7.6-inch main display makes it great for multitasking. Additionally, the phone takes gorgeous photos and can be comfortably used without unfolding. The phone is a real bargain right now, so act fast and save on one today! $600 off (33%) $1199 $1799 Buy at BestBuy Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $525 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the Pixel Fold for $525 off its price, but only one unit remains in store at the time of writing and it may sell out soon. $525 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel Fold

Pixel Fold

Pixel Fold

Recommended Stories

Pixel Fold

We reported a similar deal back in March. So, if you missed snagging a brand-newback then, we suggest hurrying up and getting this foldable today. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on, especially if you are on the hunt for Google's fanciest Pixel phone. We've seen discounts of $350 to $400 in the past, but we've never seen a $500 price cut on this phone until now.Thesports a stunning 7.6-inch main display, making it great for multitasking when unfolded. Additionally, the Tensor G2 chipset on board, coupled with 12GB of RAM, delivers good performance, while the wide front display allows you to comfortably use the phone without unfolding. Being a true Pixel, thealso takes amazing pictures and can shoot clips at 4K at 60fps.However, we should mention that there are some drawbacks here as well. The inner display is delicate and can be scratched easily. Furthermore, the phone can overheat quite fast, which results in stutters.Nevertheless, theis still a bang for your buck, especially at its current price. Therefore, tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new foldable phone now before it's too late!