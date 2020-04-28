Accessories Deals Google Wearables Audio

Google's hot new Pixel Buds are already on sale at a surprisingly massive discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 28, 2020, 11:18 AM
With a neckband design that looked antiquated even by 2017 standards, unremarkable sound quality, key selling points that proved little more than gimmicks in real-life use, and a decidedly excessive price tag, Google's first-gen Pixel Buds predictably failed to put a dent in Apple's dominant AirPods sales numbers.

The true wireless sequel to the search giant's instantly forgettable earphones is an entirely different kettle of fish, and although it's obviously too early to know if Google can truly make waves in the thriving "hearables" market this year, the vastly upgraded and redesigned Pixel Buds are certainly worth taking into consideration if the likes of the AirPods Pro feel too rich for your blood.

Of course, there are numerous lower-cost options available today that you also might want to look at before pulling the trigger, starting with Samsung's $150 Galaxy Buds+ battery life champions. But what if there was a way to reduce the $179 list price of the second-gen Google Pixel Buds by a whopping 30 percent already? Sounds too good to be true, we know, and unfortunately, the killer deal is out of reach for many prospective US buyers.

That's because the incredible promotion is available from US Cellular, the nation's fifth-largest wireless service provider, which covers 23 states. Even though the Pixel Buds don't require activation on any specific network to fulfill their main purpose, USC will only sell you its products if you live in an area covered by the mobile operator. 

Long story short, you might not be able to take advantage of this awesome deal, but if you can get it, you shouldn't think twice about it. After entering the coupon code "ACCESSORY30" at checkout, you'll see the aforementioned $179 price marked down to a measly $125.30, no strings attached and no questions asked. 

Formally unveiled more than six months ago, the true wireless Pixel Buds only went on sale yesterday, touting a remarkably comfortable design, high-quality audio technology, beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, IPX4 water resistance, handy touch controls, native Google Assistant integration, real-time translation functionality, and 5 hours of battery life by themselves, with a wireless charging case bundled by default boosting that number to an impressive 24 hours.

By the way, the "ACCESSORY30" code can shave 30 percent off the regular prices of many other accessories at US Cellular as well, but not any Apple products, wearables, or connected home devices. So, yeah, this is the only great deal available for a "limited time" and "while supplies last."

