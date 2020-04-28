Google's hot new Pixel Buds are already on sale at a surprisingly massive discount









Of course, there are numerous lower-cost options available today that you also might want to look at before pulling the trigger, starting with Samsung's $150 Galaxy Buds+ battery life champions. But what if there was a way to reduce the $179 list price of the second-gen Google Pixel Buds by a whopping 30 percent already? Sounds too good to be true, we know, and unfortunately, the killer deal is out of reach for many prospective US buyers.













That's because the incredible promotion is available from US Cellular, the nation's fifth-largest wireless service provider, which covers 23 states. Even though the Pixel Buds don't require activation on any specific network to fulfill their main purpose, USC will only sell you its products if you live in an area covered by the mobile operator.





Long story short, you might not be able to take advantage of this awesome deal, but if you can get it, you shouldn't think twice about it. After entering the coupon code "ACCESSORY30" at checkout, you'll see the aforementioned $179 price marked down to a measly $125.30, no strings attached and no questions asked.









By the way, the "ACCESSORY30" code can shave 30 percent off the regular prices of many other accessories at US Cellular as well, but not any Apple products, wearables, or connected home devices. So, yeah, this is the only great deal available for a "limited time" and "while supplies last."