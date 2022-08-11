 Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price - PhoneArena
Should you buy the 2019-released Pixel 4 in 2022? That's an incredibly easy question to answer... if you have options like the Pixel 5, 6, or 6a, but if you can't afford any of Google's newer and objectively better in-house phones, you might be happy to see this Snapdragon 855-powered oldie marked down by almost 550 bucks for an extremely limited time only.

Of course, that's if we consider a $799 list price that hasn't been... realistic in at least a couple of years, but irrespective of how much you think the Pixel 4 is worth nowadays, Amazon's killer new lighting deal with no strings attached certainly qualifies as a bargain.

Unfortunately, you have but a few hours (and counting) at the time of this writing to purchase the unlocked stock Android-running handset in a "Just Black" color at a completely unprecedented $544.01 (or 68 percent) discount from the aforementioned "regular" price.

Far from a powerhouse by late 2022 standards, this bad boy does come with an unusually small and reasonably smooth 5.7-inch P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, which may well be viewed as a top selling point by quite a few nostalgic hardcore Google fans on a tight budget.

More importantly, the now ultra-affordable Pixel 4 offers a "pure" Android 12 software experience out the box while looking set for an official update to stable Android 13 in the very near future. That's something very few sub-$300 smartphones can bring to the table right now, and it's arguably the number one reason why you might want to hurry and order this brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device before it goes away.

Keep in mind that Google's software support is scheduled to come to a halt this fall, not to mention that the 2,700mAh battery under the hood here is, let's not mince words, laughable. 

On the bright side, the cameras are certainly not bad... considering the deeply discounted price, and the same goes for the 6GB RAM count or the IP68 water-resistant body made from a premium combination of glass and aluminum. Oh, and the Pixel 4 also offers facial recognition, unlike the significantly costlier Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
