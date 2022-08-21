Amazon and Best Buy have Google's hot new Pixel 6a on sale at cool discounts





Major US retailers like Amazon have also unsurprisingly been trying to get rid of Pixel 5 and even Pixel 4 inventory recently, but what's slightly more unexpected is the latest Pixel 6a discount.

Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB Storage, Carrier Activation Required $250 off (56%) $199 $449 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB Storage, Unlocked $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





If you play your cards right, you can currently save as much as 250 bucks on a very well-reviewed upper mid-end handset released just last month at a reasonable list price of $449.





Although you don't have to deal with a specific carrier, trade in your existing device, or switch your current wireless service provider to a new one to score this amazing discount, Best Buy does require a new line or account with T-Mobile or AT&T.





Alternatively, you're looking at saving $200 with upfront Verizon activation on a new line or new account altogether or $150 with a simple upgrade at your preferred "big three" US mobile network operator.





Last but certainly not least, both Best Buy and Amazon can shave a comparatively humble 50 bucks off the aforementioned regular price of the unlocked 5G-enabled Pixel 6a with absolutely no strings attached.





In all likelihood, this is the discount most buyers will be looking to take advantage of, making Google 's already attractive new phone that much more compelling for stock Android-loving bargain hunters.





This bad boy runs Android 13 , mind you, and is guaranteed to receive Android 14 and 15 updates (at the very least) earlier than all non-Pixel devices out there, as well as monthly security updates until July 2027.





The hardware part of the budget-friendly equation is also pretty darn impressive, including everything from a powerful Google Tensor chip to a beautiful OLED display (sans 120 or 90Hz refresh rate support, though), great cameras, great battery life, and great decent 6GB RAM count paired with (non-expandable) 128GB storage space.



