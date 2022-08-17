Google Pixel 5 is 37% off on Amazon - your cheapest route to Android 13
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When Google launched the Pixel 6 family many people felt disappointed not only because of the numerous bugs and issues with the new devices but also because people kinda missed the old compact design of the Pixel 5.
Now you have the chance to snatch the previous-generation flagship with 37% off its regular price for a limited time on Amazon. The phone is fully unlocked and it comes in Just Black color variant.
We won’t sing praises in the name of the Pixel 5, but it’s safe to say that it’s one of the last compact Android flagship phones out there, and it also has one significant advantage over the competition - Android 13.
You could also go for the recently released Pixel 6a but it is a tad more expensive, and also still brimming with issues. Granted, those will be fixed at some point but if you want a compact Android phone with the latest Google OS, the Pixel 5 is your best bet.
Google surprisingly launched the stable version of Android 13 a couple of days ago, making Pixel users overwhelmingly happy. Now, if you want to get a taste of Android 13 without the Beta experience, the Pixel 5 might be your cheapest bet.
The phone also comes with a unique metal unibody covered with special material, it supports wireless charging, it’s water resistant, and has all the software bells and whistles that Google is famous with, especially in the camera department. Don’t miss out!
Things that are NOT allowed: