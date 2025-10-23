The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale
It's not every day that you can see one of the most premium Apple Watches at such a generous discount!
Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have been out for some time, but its predecessor is now the better choice. Why? Simple — Amazon is selling it with a stunning $150 discount! That's about as rare as it gets, so you definitely don't want to miss out on this bargain.The
Of course, even 19% off this premium Apple timepiece still doesn't make it budget-friendly. However, it delivers serious value with its high-end design and multiple features. Plus, it's currently cheaper than the 42mm cellular-ready Apple Watch Series 11 with a Milanese loop.
It's no slouch when it comes to workout tracking, either. With a vast selection of workouts, Training Load, and more, it can easily become your favorite workout companion. On top of everything else, it offers dual-band GPS for improved positioning accuracy.
What about battery life? After testing it, we found that this premium model can last you as many as three days between charges. However, if you frequently check messages and track your workouts, you can't really expect it to stay on your wrist quite that long. Check out our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review for more insights.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 delivers across the board, as you can see. And now that it's $150 off at Amazon, it's a much smarter choice for Apple fans seeking to complete their ecosystem. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.
And what exactly does the Apple Watch Ultra 2 bring to the table? Quite a lot — the smartwatch packs a stunning OLED screen with such impressive brightness that outdoor visibility is never an issue. Beyond that, you get advanced health features, including highly accurate heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurements, ECG, and more.
If you're more of a hiker, offline maps can help you navigate your way more easily. There's even a Compass app on deck, which provides helpful insights like elevation, current heading, and more. Last but not least, the wearable provides advanced sleep insights, helping you keep your sleep quality on track.
