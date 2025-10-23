Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale

It's not every day that you can see one of the most premium Apple Watches at such a generous discount!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wears the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and interacts with it.
View now at Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have been out for some time, but its predecessor is now the better choice. Why? Simple — Amazon is selling it with a stunning $150 discount! That's about as rare as it gets, so you definitely don't want to miss out on this bargain.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: save $150

$150 off (19%)
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can now be yours for a stunning $150 off its original price. The timepiece delivers impressive value for money with its premium features, quality display, and decent battery life. Get yours and save while this Amazon sale lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Of course, even 19% off this premium Apple timepiece still doesn't make it budget-friendly. However, it delivers serious value with its high-end design and multiple features. Plus, it's currently cheaper than the 42mm cellular-ready Apple Watch Series 11 with a Milanese loop.

And what exactly does the Apple Watch Ultra 2 bring to the table? Quite a lot — the smartwatch packs a stunning OLED screen with such impressive brightness that outdoor visibility is never an issue. Beyond that, you get advanced health features, including highly accurate heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurements, ECG, and more.

It's no slouch when it comes to workout tracking, either. With a vast selection of workouts, Training Load, and more, it can easily become your favorite workout companion. On top of everything else, it offers dual-band GPS for improved positioning accuracy.

If you're more of a hiker, offline maps can help you navigate your way more easily. There's even a Compass app on deck, which provides helpful insights like elevation, current heading, and more. Last but not least, the wearable provides advanced sleep insights, helping you keep your sleep quality on track.

What about battery life? After testing it, we found that this premium model can last you as many as three days between charges. However, if you frequently check messages and track your workouts, you can't really expect it to stay on your wrist quite that long. Check out our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review for more insights.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 delivers across the board, as you can see. And now that it's $150 off at Amazon, it's a much smarter choice for Apple fans seeking to complete their ecosystem. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.

The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon&#039;s exceptional sale

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple Watch - Deals History
77 stories
23 Oct, 2025
The premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $150 off in Amazon's exceptional sale
01 Oct, 2025
Amazon slashes the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 with cellular to an unbelievably low price
26 Sep, 2025
The brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 is on sale at its first Amazon discount
26 Aug, 2025
I wouldn't miss this Apple Watch Series 10 deal at Amazon — and you shouldn’t either
14 Aug, 2025
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless