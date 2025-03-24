Google's cheapest Pixel 9 Pro variant scores an unbeatable $300 discount... with a small catch





Google Pixel 9 Pro $699 $999 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Free Target Circle Membership Required Buy at Target





Pixel 9 Pro pretty hard to beat. This is obviously the cheapestmodel, and it typically costs $999. So, no, it's probably still not accurate to describe the device as a budget 5G phone . But for what it offers, that $699 price point ishard to beat.





This time around, mind you, you'll need to take your business to Target instead of Amazon to score a killer $300 discount, and perhaps more importantly, you'll have to be a Target Circle member to access what's clearly an unprecedented and difficult-to-resist offer. The good news is the retailer's Amazon Prime-rivaling service is free to join, so you really don't need to do much heavy-lifting to get your cheaper-than-ever Google Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB storage in a single Obsidian colorway.



