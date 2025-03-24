Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Google's cheapest Pixel 9 Pro variant scores an unbeatable $300 discount... with a small catch

Google Pixel 9 Pro
If you don't want to settle for the "vanilla" Pixel 9 or wait for the slightly humbler and cheaper Pixel 9a to be properly released... at some point soon, the ultra-high-end Pixel 9 Pro is remarkably more affordable than ever right now.

Discounted just last week by a whopping $300 in a 256GB storage variant and then the same $300 in a 512 gig configuration once the former Amazon deal went away, the 6.3-inch Tensor G4 powerhouse is marked down at the time of this writing by... you guessed it, $300 with 128GB local digital hoarding room.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$699
$999
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Free Target Circle Membership Required
Buy at Target

This is obviously the cheapest Pixel 9 Pro model, and it typically costs $999. So, no, it's probably still not accurate to describe the device as a budget 5G phone. But for what it offers, that $699 price point is pretty hard to beat. 

This time around, mind you, you'll need to take your business to Target instead of Amazon to score a killer $300 discount, and perhaps more importantly, you'll have to be a Target Circle member to access what's clearly an unprecedented and difficult-to-resist offer. The good news is the retailer's Amazon Prime-rivaling service is free to join, so you really don't need to do much heavy-lifting to get your cheaper-than-ever Google Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB storage in a single Obsidian colorway.

Naturally, you'll want to hurry and pull the trigger here ASAP, as Target's inventories are most likely limited. At $699, the Pixel 9 Pro will undoubtedly make all (compact smartphone-loving) Google fans and Android purists forget about the impending Pixel 10 Pro, which... doesn't look very special anyway.

Made from a premium combination of metal and glass, this deeply discounted beast promises to knock your socks off with its camera capabilities, battery life, processing power, and of course, long-term software support in addition to its build quality and relatively small but remarkably sharp, smooth, and bright display. Oh, and let's not forget about that 16GB RAM count (yes, even for the entry-level 128GB storage configuration), which guarantees your access to the latest and greatest AI features (both present and future).
