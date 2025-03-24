Set your target on this record high Google Pixel 9 discount while you can!

Pixel 9





Although the retailer is currently holding a special subscriber-only Circle Week event clearly meant to steal Amazon's Big Spring Sale thunder, this particular offer is open to everyone, requiring no jumping through hoops whatsoever and being extremely likely to expire very soon as a direct consequence.

Google Pixel 9 $549 $799 $250 off (31%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options Buy at Target





All you need to do is add the unlocked Google Pixel 9 with 128GB storage to your cart, and whether or not you're a Target Circle member, the handset's regular price will automatically be reduced by a whopping 250 bucks. That's actually the phone's highest ever discount (at least to my knowledge), beating all deals offered by all major US retailers so far this year and matching Amazon's greatest (short-lived) promotion from the extended Black Friday "season" back in November.

At $549, the Pixel 9 is only $50 costlier than the (technically unreleased) Pixel 9a, which does pack a larger battery and practically the same silky smooth and super-bright screen, but also less memory and a decidedly less impressive dual rear-facing camera system.





As our comprehensive Pixel 9 review highlighted a while ago, this is a remarkable cameraphone (especially for its newly reduced price point), and the processing power and build quality are another two key strengths likely to contribute to the buying decision of plenty of hardcore Google fans and Android purists unimpressed with the 9a (or the 9a's delay).





That 12GB RAM count all but guarantees that the phone's AI skills will remain unbeaten for at least a little while longer, which is obviously also what we can say about the software side of this value equation in general. And yes, there's definitely a chance that Amazon will eclipse this Target deal tomorrow, but what if the e-commerce giant's "Big Spring" promo turns out to be worse? Are you willing to take that risk?