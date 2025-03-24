Set your target on this record high Google Pixel 9 discount while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you still wondering whether you should wait for Google to iron out its unexpected (and undetailed) Pixel 9a launch kinks or buy the "vanilla" Pixel 9 instead? An amazing new Target deal might help you make your decision right now, slashing the $799 list price of the non-a-branded 6.3-inch Pixel 9 to a measly $549 in Obsidian and Porcelain color options.
Although the retailer is currently holding a special subscriber-only Circle Week event clearly meant to steal Amazon's Big Spring Sale thunder, this particular offer is open to everyone, requiring no jumping through hoops whatsoever and being extremely likely to expire very soon as a direct consequence.
All you need to do is add the unlocked Google Pixel 9 with 128GB storage to your cart, and whether or not you're a Target Circle member, the handset's regular price will automatically be reduced by a whopping 250 bucks. That's actually the phone's highest ever discount (at least to my knowledge), beating all deals offered by all major US retailers so far this year and matching Amazon's greatest (short-lived) promotion from the extended Black Friday "season" back in November.
At $549, the Pixel 9 is only $50 costlier than the (technically unreleased) Pixel 9a, which does pack a larger battery and practically the same silky smooth and super-bright screen, but also less memory and a decidedly less impressive dual rear-facing camera system.
As our comprehensive Pixel 9 review highlighted a while ago, this is a remarkable cameraphone (especially for its newly reduced price point), and the processing power and build quality are another two key strengths likely to contribute to the buying decision of plenty of hardcore Google fans and Android purists unimpressed with the 9a (or the 9a's delay).
That 12GB RAM count all but guarantees that the phone's AI skills will remain unbeaten for at least a little while longer, which is obviously also what we can say about the software side of this value equation in general. And yes, there's definitely a chance that Amazon will eclipse this Target deal tomorrow, but what if the e-commerce giant's "Big Spring" promo turns out to be worse? Are you willing to take that risk?
Recommended Stories
24 Mar, 2025Set your target on this record high Google Pixel 9 discount while you can!
17 Mar, 2025Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount Check out this awesome new 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro deal if you like compact Android flagships!
11 Mar, 2025Grab the Google Pixel 9 with a juicy $200 discount at Best Buy
03 Mar, 2025One of the best Pixel 9 deals yet lets you save $200 on one of Google's best phones to date
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: