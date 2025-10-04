Home Discussions You are here Analyst says everyone is too optimistic about the iPhone 18 Fold General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 04, 2025, 7:03 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... I am confident that this device will experience a rapid sales surge within the initial few days. I am highly certain that there are numerous Apple users who have been eagerly anticipating a foldable device and have not yet acquired one due to the absence of iOS. Once this device is released, it is highly probable that many users will upgrade to it immediately. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵TuGa121 said: I am confident that this device will experience a rapid sales surge within the initial few days. I am highly certain that there are numerous Apple users who have been eagerly anticipating a foldable device and have not yet acquired one due to the absence of iOS. Once this device is released, it is highly probable that many users will upgrade to it immediately. ... You should definitely get off that Apple Kool Aid because I think they put too much alcohol in it. Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: You should definitely get off that Apple Kool Aid because I think they put too much alcohol in it. ... No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out. Like Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out. ... Apple fans will be buy an Apple foldable. Wow such insight. I bet more apple fans bought a Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Oneplus, Tecno foldable or flip than Android fans will buy an Apple foldable. Even you the most hardcore Apple fanboy bought one 🤣 Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵J2017 said: Apple fans will be buy an Apple foldable. Wow such insight. I bet more apple fans bought a Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Oneplus, Tecno foldable or flip than Android fans will buy an Apple foldable. Even you the most hardcore Apple fanboy bought one 🤣 ... Indeed, they purchased the foldable device, similar to myself, and subsequently placed it aside due to the unsatisfactory nature of the operating system. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... Pricing the new iPhone Fold at the same price as the current Samsung Fold 7 is insane and pure highway robbery. Let's state some facts:#1 Apple has a portfolio of only 4 devices, and we've all seen the hardware and software issues of the past few generations, especially after the 12 series.#2 iOS, as we clearly saw this year, has been limited. For example, the iPad only received proper tablet software this year, before acting more like a large iPhone.#3 With a $2,000 asking price, the device has to be flawless, offering close to perfect software, hardware specs, and reliability, and Apple is far from that, especially with such a complex device. I can back my points with Samsung, which has been criticized for a lack of innovation, especially when compared to Chinese OEMs. We've seen how long it took for Samsung to achieve success with their foldable lines. It's illogical for Apple, with these limitations, to price its first foldable device so high, but we will see. Like 3 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I think the first iPhone foldable will sell like hotcakes even if $2500, and even if it is not the best product. So many Apple peeps have looked at my foldable phones and love the concept. And there are always the apple "early adopters" that will pay whatever so they can say they had it first (just like those that bought the apple vision pro and now it collects dust). Whatever Samsung sells of the Fold 7, I think apple will sell double that the first year. Like Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 4d ago ... The only way to get Apple/Samsung to truly INNOVATE, the global "restriction" on the Chinese phones would have to be lifted. In the USA, walk into a carrier store or big box store and what do you see? Pretty much Apple, Samsung, Google, and maybe a few Motorola type phones. THAT'S IT. Most consumers buy phones "on contract" and that's what the carriers push.Wouldn't surprise me there is some under-the-table stuff going on between the Apple/Samsungduopoly that cause the carriers to push those.Plus, the LESS number of brands of phones the carriers "allow" on their networks, makes it easier for them to maintain their networks when it comes to customer service in the event of a phone not working on their networks.The other 600 pound gorilla in the room is lack of competition. More competition, typically means less costs & more innovation. Like 4 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵TuGa121 said: No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out. ... How csn you speak facts about something thst hasn't happened yet? As you phycic? It's comments like these that continually erode any semblance of credibility you may have had. Open mouth, Insert both feet Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵stferrari said: How csn you speak facts about something thst hasn't happened yet? As you phycic? It's comments like these that continually erode any semblance of credibility you may have had. Open mouth, Insert both feet ... Because its what's going to happen think about it just like me I own the 17 pro max I went out got the fold 7 because apple does not have the foldable out yet what do you think me and people like me will do when the ifold comes out its common sense. People are waiting for a foldable with ios and soon they will get it. Look at the sales from apple in the last 3 years you really think the ifold won't be a success? Specially in the USA. Even a blind man can see what's coming. I am a apple user and bought a fold 7 imagine all.the other apple users just waiting on the ifold just think about it. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 13m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 15h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I am confident that this device will experience a rapid sales surge within the initial few days. I am highly certain that there are numerous Apple users who have been eagerly anticipating a foldable device and have not yet acquired one due to the absence of iOS. Once this device is released, it is highly probable that many users will upgrade to it immediately.
You should definitely get off that Apple Kool Aid because I think they put too much alcohol in it.
No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out.
Apple fans will be buy an Apple foldable. Wow such insight. I bet more apple fans bought a Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Oneplus, Tecno foldable or flip than Android fans will buy an Apple foldable. Even you the most hardcore Apple fanboy bought one 🤣
No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out.
How csn you speak facts about something thst hasn't happened yet? As you phycic? It's comments like these that continually erode any semblance of credibility you may have had. Open mouth, Insert both feet