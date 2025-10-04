iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Analyst says everyone is too optimistic about the iPhone 18 Fold

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I am confident that this device will experience a rapid sales surge within the initial few days. I am highly certain that there are numerous Apple users who have been eagerly anticipating a foldable device and have not yet acquired one due to the absence of iOS. Once this device is released, it is highly probable that many users will upgrade to it immediately.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 4d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

I am confident that this device will experience a rapid sales surge within the initial few days. I am highly certain that there are numerous Apple users who have been eagerly anticipating a foldable device and have not yet acquired one due to the absence of iOS. Once this device is released, it is highly probable that many users will upgrade to it immediately.

You should definitely get off that Apple Kool Aid because I think they put too much alcohol in it.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

You should definitely get off that Apple Kool Aid because I think they put too much alcohol in it.

No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited
↵TuGa121 said:

No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out.

Apple fans will be buy an Apple foldable. Wow such insight. I bet more apple fans bought a Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Oneplus, Tecno foldable or flip than Android fans will buy an Apple foldable. Even you the most hardcore Apple fanboy bought one 🤣

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵J2017 said:

Apple fans will be buy an Apple foldable. Wow such insight. I bet more apple fans bought a Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Oneplus, Tecno foldable or flip than Android fans will buy an Apple foldable. Even you the most hardcore Apple fanboy bought one 🤣

Indeed, they purchased the foldable device, similar to myself, and subsequently placed it aside due to the unsatisfactory nature of the operating system.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

Pricing the new iPhone Fold at the same price as the current Samsung Fold 7 is insane and pure highway robbery. Let's state some facts:

#1 Apple has a portfolio of only 4 devices, and we've all seen the hardware and software issues of the past few generations, especially after the 12 series.

#2 iOS, as we clearly saw this year, has been limited. For example, the iPad only received proper tablet software this year, before acting more like a large iPhone.

#3 With a $2,000 asking price, the device has to be flawless, offering close to perfect software, hardware specs, and reliability, and Apple is far from that, especially with such a complex device.

I can back my points with Samsung, which has been criticized for a lack of innovation, especially when compared to Chinese OEMs. We've seen how long it took for Samsung to achieve success with their foldable lines. It's illogical for Apple, with these limitations, to price its first foldable device so high, but we will see.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I think the first iPhone foldable will sell like hotcakes even if $2500, and even if it is not the best product. So many Apple peeps have looked at my foldable phones and love the concept. And there are always the apple "early adopters" that will pay whatever so they can say they had it first (just like those that bought the apple vision pro and now it collects dust). Whatever Samsung sells of the Fold 7, I think apple will sell double that the first year.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 4d ago

The only way to get Apple/Samsung to truly INNOVATE, the global "restriction" on the Chinese phones would have to be lifted. In the USA, walk into a carrier store or big box store and what do you see? Pretty much Apple, Samsung, Google, and maybe a few Motorola type phones. THAT'S IT. Most consumers buy phones "on contract" and that's what the carriers push.

Wouldn't surprise me there is some under-the-table stuff going on between the Apple/Samsung

duopoly that cause the carriers to push those.

Plus, the LESS number of brands of phones the carriers "allow" on their networks, makes it easier for them to maintain their networks when it comes to customer service in the event of a phone not working on their networks.

The other 600 pound gorilla in the room is lack of competition. More competition, typically means less costs & more innovation.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

No im speaking facts. Think about it you really think iphone users wont jump on the foldable as soon as it comes out? There is no doubt about it. I bought the fold 7 and that s**t is on the shelf trust me peopel who Love IOS will be on this thing as soon as it comes out.

How csn you speak facts about something thst hasn't happened yet? As you phycic? It's comments like these that continually erode any semblance of credibility you may have had. Open mouth, Insert both feet

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵stferrari said:

How csn you speak facts about something thst hasn't happened yet? As you phycic? It's comments like these that continually erode any semblance of credibility you may have had. Open mouth, Insert both feet

Because its what's going to happen think about it just like me I own the 17 pro max I went out got the fold 7 because apple does not have the foldable out yet what do you think me and people like me will do when the ifold comes out its common sense. People are waiting for a foldable with ios and soon they will get it. Look at the sales from apple in the last 3 years you really think the ifold won't be a success? Specially in the USA. Even a blind man can see what's coming. I am a apple user and bought a fold 7 imagine all.the other apple users just waiting on the ifold just think about it.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless