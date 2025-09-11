Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Pixel 9 is back in the spotlight thanks to Amazon's smashing $200 discount

You can now get a solid price cut on the 256GB Google Pixel 9 at Amazon.

After over a month of absence in the deals segment, the Google Pixel 9 is once again in the spotlight! Amazon just dropped a solid $200 discount on select 256GB models, bringing them to just under $700. That makes this Android phone way more tempting than usual, especially since the newer Pixel 10 doesn't come at a discount right now.

$200 off (22%)
The Google Pixel 9 might no longer be among the latest Pixel lineup, but it's still a solid Android phone you should have on your radar. Especially now when you can get the model for $200 off in select 256GB colors. This is the first solid discount we've seen in over a month, so take advantage before it disappears.
If you recall, Amazon actually launched an even more tempting $250 discount during this July's Prime Day. But here's the kicker: we haven't seen this promo since then (and it probably won't come back soon). So, if you missed out then, this is the next best thing.

There's still a lot to like about this phone, too. For instance, with its 6.3-inch OLED display, it's perfect for users who appreciate compact devices. Thanks to its LTPO technology, the display adjusts from 1 to 120Hz for fluid scrolling and efficient battery use.

Performance-wise, this device offers a fantastic experience with no lag or stutter. That said, as the Pixel 9 review shows, it's not a raw-power powerhouse. Instead, its Tensor G4 chip focuses on AI features — and it delivers. For example, on-device Gemini can handle complex apps without sending your data to third parties, which is always welcome.

The Pixel 9 is no slouch when it comes to camera capabilities, too. The handset packs a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear and takes absolutely gorgeous photos. Expect stunning detail, lifelike colors, and excellent dynamic range.

On top of everything else, the Google Pixel phone comes with long software support. You're getting seven years of continuous software and security patches, as well as Pixel-exclusive features designed to optimize your experience.

However you look at it, the Pixel 9 is still among the best Android phones. Sure, the Pixel 10 is an even more exciting device, but at $200 off, its predecessor is as attractive as it gets. Take advantage of Amazon's latest promo before it disappears.

