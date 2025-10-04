Home Discussions You are here Verizon is finally picking a fight on price with T-Mobile and AT&T General Anam Hamid • Published: Oct 04, 2025, 2:14 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... The thing is though, it’s a last resort tactic. The discount isn’t that big. For example, if you submit the bill and the competition bill is still cheaper by like $4, they’ll offer a $10 discount to offset the difference making the Verizon bill only $6 cheaper. If that’s not enough, then the most they’ll add on is another $5. It is per line so it could be alright for multi line accounts but don’t expect anything extravagant. It’s only over the course of 3 years to Like 1 Reactions All Quote sorka Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I just left Verizon after 34 years when they took away my loyalty discount. AT&T was $100 / month less than Verizon for our three phones on a better plan with no special discounts. Like 2 Reactions All Quote a425rhoades Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵sorka said: I just left Verizon after 34 years when they took away my loyalty discount. AT&T was $100 / month less than Verizon for our three phones on a better plan with no special discounts. ... We as well had Verizon for years and honestly the coverage was great but the price was disgustingly astronomical. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ... Verizon should use Verizons new AI tool to lower Verizon customers' bills. They took away a few $5 discounts adding up to a more expensive monthly bill. It would be cheaper to make your current customers happy and keep them, than working to gain new users from other companies. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 19m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
