Verizon is finally picking a fight on price with T-Mobile and AT&T

The thing is though, it’s a last resort tactic. The discount isn’t that big. For example, if you submit the bill and the competition bill is still cheaper by like $4, they’ll offer a $10 discount to offset the difference making the Verizon bill only $6 cheaper. If that’s not enough, then the most they’ll add on is another $5. It is per line so it could be alright for multi line accounts but don’t expect anything extravagant. It’s only over the course of 3 years to

I just left Verizon after 34 years when they took away my loyalty discount. AT&T was $100 / month less than Verizon for our three phones on a better plan with no special discounts.

↵sorka said:

I just left Verizon after 34 years when they took away my loyalty discount. AT&T was $100 / month less than Verizon for our three phones on a better plan with no special discounts.

We as well had Verizon for years and honestly the coverage was great but the price was disgustingly astronomical.


Verizon should use Verizons new AI tool to lower Verizon customers' bills. They took away a few $5 discounts adding up to a more expensive monthly bill. It would be cheaper to make your current customers happy and keep them, than working to gain new users from other companies.

