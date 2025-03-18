Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Cash-strapped Google fans need to pounce on this extraordinary Pixel 8a deal right now!

Whether you're excited about the imminent announcement of a thoroughly leaked new mid-range Google smartphone or... not so much, it's probably wise to at least consider buying the search giant's previous Android-based non-flagship.

Released less than a year ago at a fairly reasonable price of $499, the Pixel 8a is amazingly available right now for as little as $299. If this deal happens to feel familiar, allow me to point out that you don't need to activate the 6.1-inch handset on a specific US carrier or jump through any other hoops this time around to save two whole Benjamins.

Google Pixel 8a

$299
$499
$200 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Two Color Options
Buy at Target

That makes Target's hot new promotion better than everything the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Google itself offered in the past, bringing what was already one of the greatest budget 5G phones out there down to a simply irresistible price.

It pretty much goes without saying that you may not have an awful lot of time to take advantage of this unbeatable discount on an unlocked 128GB Pixel 8a in your choice of "Obsidian" or "Bay" colors. That's made even more obvious by the impending launch of an undoubtedly improved (but also decidedly familiar-looking and familiar-sounding) Pixel 9a.

The 9a, of course, is guaranteed to cost way more than $299 with only marginal internal improvements and design refinements over an exceptionally well-reviewed Pixel 8a mid-ranger. At $299, the 8a can compete a lot better against the Motorola Edge (2024) and OnePlus 12R, both of which just so happen to be available at massive discounts at the time of this writing too.

Powered by a Tensor G3 processor, Google's 6.1-inch soldier is clearly not as insanely fast as the OnePlus 12R or as large and curvaceous as the Motorola Edge (2024). But its long-term software support is impossible to rival (especially in the sub-$400 segment), and the same goes for the imaging skills of that 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system. The Pixel 8a also shines in the AI department, at least as far as its potential for future development and refinement is concerned. In short, this is a very well-balanced and feature-packed device available at a hard-to-beat price for a presumably limited time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

