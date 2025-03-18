Cash-strapped Google fans need to pounce on this extraordinary Pixel 8a deal right now!
Whether you're excited about the imminent announcement of a thoroughly leaked new mid-range Google smartphone or... not so much, it's probably wise to at least consider buying the search giant's previous Android-based non-flagship.
Released less than a year ago at a fairly reasonable price of $499, the Pixel 8a is amazingly available right now for as little as $299. If this deal happens to feel familiar, allow me to point out that you don't need to activate the 6.1-inch handset on a specific US carrier or jump through any other hoops this time around to save two whole Benjamins.
That makes Target's hot new promotion better than everything the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Google itself offered in the past, bringing what was already one of the greatest budget 5G phones out there down to a simply irresistible price.
It pretty much goes without saying that you may not have an awful lot of time to take advantage of this unbeatable discount on an unlocked 128GB Pixel 8a in your choice of "Obsidian" or "Bay" colors. That's made even more obvious by the impending launch of an undoubtedly improved (but also decidedly familiar-looking and familiar-sounding) Pixel 9a.
The 9a, of course, is guaranteed to cost way more than $299 with only marginal internal improvements and design refinements over an exceptionally well-reviewed Pixel 8a mid-ranger. At $299, the 8a can compete a lot better against the Motorola Edge (2024) and OnePlus 12R, both of which just so happen to be available at massive discounts at the time of this writing too.
Powered by a Tensor G3 processor, Google's 6.1-inch soldier is clearly not as insanely fast as the OnePlus 12R or as large and curvaceous as the Motorola Edge (2024). But its long-term software support is impossible to rival (especially in the sub-$400 segment), and the same goes for the imaging skills of that 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system. The Pixel 8a also shines in the AI department, at least as far as its potential for future development and refinement is concerned. In short, this is a very well-balanced and feature-packed device available at a hard-to-beat price for a presumably limited time.
