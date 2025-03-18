Best Buy has the ageless 256GB OnePlus 12R on sale at a new record low price, but not for long





Recently marked down by Best Buy from $599.99 to $399.99 in a 256GB storage configuration, the undeniably gorgeous 6.78-inch Android giant is now even more affordable at the same retailer in the same variant. That's right, you can pay $349.99 for this bad boy if you hurry, and you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to score this completely unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable $250 discount.

What you may have to do is waste no time before pulling the trigger here, as the OnePlus 12R no longer seems to be available directly from OnePlus or Amazon at any price and in any of its two storage variants. That strongly suggests that we're looking at a clearance deal of sorts at Best Buy, and the retailer is unlikely to be able to keep this going for more than a few days (tops).





Our in-depth OnePlus 12R review last year, mind you, perfectly highlighted all the flagship-level features and capabilities this now surprisingly inexpensive handset shares with the OnePlus 12 . We're talking similarly premium build quality, basically the same 50MP primary rear-facing camera, identical 80W fast charging technology, and believe it or not, a slightly larger 5,500mAh battery.





Add a still-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a slimmer 8.8mm profile (despite the heftier battery) to the equation, and you're likely to find this cheaper-than-ever 256GB OnePlus 12R simply impossible to turn down. Just remember that you probably don't have a lot of time to decide if you're looking at the best Android phone for you right now.

Released more than a year ago with impressive specifications in tow and an even more impressive price tag attached to its name, the OnePlus 12R definitely doesn't show its age, especially at a killer new discount.