Best Buy has the ageless 256GB OnePlus 12R on sale at a new record low price, but not for long

OnePlus 12R
Released more than a year ago with impressive specifications in tow and an even more impressive price tag attached to its name, the OnePlus 12R definitely doesn't show its age, especially at a killer new discount.

Recently marked down by Best Buy from $599.99 to $399.99 in a 256GB storage configuration, the undeniably gorgeous 6.78-inch Android giant is now even more affordable at the same retailer in the same variant. That's right, you can pay $349.99 for this bad boy if you hurry, and you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to score this completely unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable $250 discount.

OnePlus 12R

$349 99
$599 99
$250 off (42%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Cool Blue Color
Buy at BestBuy

What you may have to do is waste no time before pulling the trigger here, as the OnePlus 12R no longer seems to be available directly from OnePlus or Amazon at any price and in any of its two storage variants. That strongly suggests that we're looking at a clearance deal of sorts at Best Buy, and the retailer is unlikely to be able to keep this going for more than a few days (tops).

At 350 bucks with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an incredibly generous 16GB RAM count, the early 2024-released 12R may well be the best budget 5G phone of (early) 2025, absolutely crushing the slightly cheaper Motorola Edge (2024) and the costlier Google Pixel 8a and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in terms of value proposition.

Our in-depth OnePlus 12R review last year, mind you, perfectly highlighted all the flagship-level features and capabilities this now surprisingly inexpensive handset shares with the OnePlus 12. We're talking similarly premium build quality, basically the same 50MP primary rear-facing camera, identical 80W fast charging technology, and believe it or not, a slightly larger 5,500mAh battery.

Add a still-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a slimmer 8.8mm profile (despite the heftier battery) to the equation, and you're likely to find this cheaper-than-ever 256GB OnePlus 12R simply impossible to turn down. Just remember that you probably don't have a lot of time to decide if you're looking at the best Android phone for you right now.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

