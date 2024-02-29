A limited-time deal lets you snag the Pixel 8 for $160 off its price; act fast and save on one now

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Deals Google
Tick tock, tick tock! A limited-time deal on the awesome Pixel 8 is on the clock. Woot is currently offering the 128GB version of the amazing Pixel 8 on sale for $160 off its price, allowing you to get one for $539.99, instead of the phone's usual cost of $699.99.

However, you should act fast since you have less than 20 hours — as of the time of writing — to take advantage of this deal. And you definitely don't want to miss out on this sweet offer, as the Pixel 8 is a great value for money, especially with the current discount at Woot.

Pixel 8 128GB: Now $160 OFF at Woot!

The Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage space is $160 off its price at Woot, but for limited time. The phone has awesome performance, takes gorgeous photos and has good battery life. So, act fast and save on one while you can!
$160 off (23%)
$539 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $54 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a brand-new Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage space for $54 off its price on Amazon.
$54 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon


Being one of Google's latest and greatest phones, the Pixel 8 is powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, which coupled with 8GB of RAM, is providing the phone with a lot of firepower. Yep, this bad boy delivers top-tier performance and can deal with anything, including demanding games.

Additionally, as a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 wields Google's software magic and takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP shooter for selfies. Furthermore, the phone can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So both your reels and pictures will be rocking them hearts on Insta!

The Pixel 8 is also a champ in the battery department. Its 4575mAh battery should be able to last you 9 hours and 36 minutes when streaming videos or 15 hours and 39 minutes when browsing the web before the need to charge.

What are you still doing here, reading the final paragraph of this awesome article? You don't have much time left, so instead of reading, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a Pixel 8 for $160 off its price now before the time runs out and the deal expires!

