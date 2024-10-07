See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google Pixel 8 is rocking a dazzling 26% discount right before Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is just around the corner! But guess what? You don't have to wait for a deal on your next Android smartphone. The Pixel 8, which is part of Google's flagship lineup from last year, is currently marked down by a fantastic 26%, dropping its price to under $520. Considering it typically retails for nearly $700, this discount is definitely one you don't want to miss!

PIxel 8 can be yours for just under $520 on Amazon!

Last year’s Pixel 8 is now up for grabs at a 26% discount on Amazon! This deal is available for the Hazel and Obsidian color options, featuring 128 GB of storage. Plus, you can save up to $225.00 on your new device by trading in your old one for Amazon.com Gift Card credit!
$179 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


There is a lot to unpack with the Pixel 8, but let's kick things off by highlighting this: Google's Pixel 8 series is one of the first flagship phones of its generation to put a major emphasis on AI (artificial intelligence) features.

The Pixel line is also renowned for its impressive camera performance. While the Pro models might rack up higher scores on the PhoneArena Camera Score benchmark, don't underestimate the standard Pixel 8. Plus, AI is a game-changer for the camera, too, adding various features that boost both quality and creativity.

Alright, so the Pixel 8 might not be Google's newest model. Still, the tech giant made waves by promising seven years of OS and security updates! So, if you snag one now, you will still enjoy six years of updates – far more than most other Android manufacturers offer.

Overall, the vanilla Pixel 8 sticks to the tradition set by its predecessors. It offers a fantastic all-around package at an equally appealing price. And with that 26% discount, it is an even sweeter deal, right?

So, if you are on the hunt for a new Pixel phone but don't feel the need to go for a Pro model or the latest Pixel 9, this offer is perfect for you. That being said, with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, be sure to check out the best phone deals available. But remember, these Amazon deals won't last forever, so it is a good idea to act fast!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
