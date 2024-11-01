Hurry up and get Google's brilliant Pixel 8 Pro at a towering $400 discount ahead of the holidays!
If you're a hardcore Google fan looking for the best Android phone for you (or a fellow Google-loving friend or relative) this holiday shopping season, you might be hesitating between the minimally discounted Pixel 9 and more heavily marked-down Pixel 9 Pro XL right now. But what if you snub the entire hot new Pixel 9 family and opt for last year's Pixel 8 Pro flagship instead?
Powered by a Tensor G3 processor, the 6.7-inch stock Android-running colossus currently costs as little as $599 at Woot. That represents an absolutely massive $400 discount from a $999 list price, and even though it doesn't make the Pixel 8 Pro quite as affordable as a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a, the value equation feels pretty much unbeatable... for a limited time.
In theory, you have five days at the time of this writing to take advantage of Woot's spectacular new deal, but with a single 128GB storage variant and just one Mint color option in stock at six Benjamins, I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see the e-tailer's inventory depleted in a matter of hours.
In case you're wondering, yes, these cheaper-than-ever unlocked Pixel 8 Pro units are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but unfortunately, they're only covered by a 90-day seller warranty for some reason. If that feels like a total dealbreaker, I'm afraid the best alternative shopping path I can recommend is Amazon, where a new 128GB Pixel 8 Pro with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty currently goes for $280 under its aforementioned regular price of $1,000.
All in all, you are strongly advised to claim Woot's bonkers $400 discount while you can and either treat yourself to a phenomenal mobile device with excellent overall performance, solid battery life, outstanding screen quality, and top-notch camera versatility this Christmas or show a loved one just how much they mean to you without spending anywhere near as much money as you might typically expect.
Our Pixel 8 Pro review highlights all of these strengths (and more) while finding almost nothing inherently wrong with an AI-equipped powerhouse guaranteed to receive timely software updates through 2030 (!!!).
