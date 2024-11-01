Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Hurry up and get Google's brilliant Pixel 8 Pro at a towering $400 discount ahead of the holidays!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
If you're a hardcore Google fan looking for the best Android phone for you (or a fellow Google-loving friend or relative) this holiday shopping season, you might be hesitating between the minimally discounted Pixel 9 and more heavily marked-down Pixel 9 Pro XL right now. But what if you snub the entire hot new Pixel 9 family and opt for last year's Pixel 8 Pro flagship instead?

Powered by a Tensor G3 processor, the 6.7-inch stock Android-running colossus currently costs as little as $599 at Woot. That represents an absolutely massive $400 discount from a $999 list price, and even though it doesn't make the Pixel 8 Pro quite as affordable as a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a, the value equation feels pretty much unbeatable... for a limited time.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Mint Color, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
$400 off (40%)
$599
$999
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian Color
$279 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

In theory, you have five days at the time of this writing to take advantage of Woot's spectacular new deal, but with a single 128GB storage variant and just one Mint color option in stock at six Benjamins, I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see the e-tailer's inventory depleted in a matter of hours.

In case you're wondering, yes, these cheaper-than-ever unlocked Pixel 8 Pro units are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but unfortunately, they're only covered by a 90-day seller warranty for some reason. If that feels like a total dealbreaker, I'm afraid the best alternative shopping path I can recommend is Amazon, where a new 128GB Pixel 8 Pro with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty currently goes for $280 under its aforementioned regular price of $1,000.

All in all, you are strongly advised to claim Woot's bonkers $400 discount while you can and either treat yourself to a phenomenal mobile device with excellent overall performance, solid battery life, outstanding screen quality, and top-notch camera versatility this Christmas or show a loved one just how much they mean to you without spending anywhere near as much money as you might typically expect.

Recommended Stories
Our Pixel 8 Pro review highlights all of these strengths (and more) while finding almost nothing inherently wrong with an AI-equipped powerhouse guaranteed to receive timely software updates through 2030 (!!!).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
32 stories
01 Nov, 2024
Hurry up and get Google's brilliant Pixel 8 Pro at a towering $400 discount ahead of the holidays!
31 Oct, 2024
The Pixel 8 Pro, now $280 off on Amazon, is my top choice for stunning photos as an offers writer
22 Oct, 2024
I review phones for a living, and trust me, the Pixel 8 at $200 off is a steal you can't pass up
19 Oct, 2024
Save $230 on the Google Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage at Amazon
10 Oct, 2024
Save big on the Pixel 8 256GB with this head-turning post-Prime Day discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless