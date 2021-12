Google disables two features on the Pixel 6 due to bug in previous update

Call Screen

Hold For Me





All version of the software running on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are affected by the issue, so Call Screen and Hold For Me will be disabled for everyone.

The Pixel 6 series made headlines since its release and not for achieving admirable results in performance tests or day-to-day usage, on the contrary. Audio and cell network bugs have been the worst problem Pixel 6 users have encountered, but the main issue is that Google hasn’t been able to address them, even after a couple of updates.Less than two weeks ago, Google released a major update for the Pixel 6 , which was meant to fix a lot of the issues with the phone. Although the update did address some of the problems, it did add new ones.As such, Google has decided to disable two Phone app features that wouldn’t work as intended after the update:and. The former would allow the Google Assistant to answer unknown numbers, while the latter uses the Google Assistant to wait on the line on behalf of the caller until an actual person, not a robot, is available to speak with. Droid-life spotted a post on the Google Phone’s support page that confirms both features have been disabled until a fix is released, which might happen very soon.