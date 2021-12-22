Notification Center

Android Software updates Apps Google

Google disables two features on the Pixel 6 due to bug in previous update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google disables two features on the Pixel 6 due to bug in previous update
The Pixel 6 series made headlines since its release and not for achieving admirable results in performance tests or day-to-day usage, on the contrary. Audio and cell network bugs have been the worst problem Pixel 6 users have encountered, but the main issue is that Google hasn’t been able to address them, even after a couple of updates.

Less than two weeks ago, Google released a major update for the Pixel 6, which was meant to fix a lot of the issues with the phone. Although the update did address some of the problems, it did add new ones.

As such, Google has decided to disable two Phone app features that wouldn’t work as intended after the update: Call Screen and Hold For Me. The former would allow the Google Assistant to answer unknown numbers, while the latter uses the Google Assistant to wait on the line on behalf of the caller until an actual person, not a robot, is available to speak with.

Droid-life spotted a post on the Google Phone’s support page that confirms both features have been disabled until a fix is released, which might happen very soon.

This is a notice for Pixel 6 users in relation to the Hold For Me and Call Screen features. In light of a bug in the December Android update, we are disabling Hold For Me and Call Screening on Pixel 6 devices running on Android S December QPR release (e.g. SQ1D.211205.016.A4) (follow below instructions to identify Android build for your phone) until we fix the underlying problems.

All version of the software running on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are affected by the issue, so Call Screen and Hold For Me will be disabled for everyone.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
