Google disables two features on the Pixel 6 due to bug in previous update
As such, Google has decided to disable two Phone app features that wouldn’t work as intended after the update: Call Screen and Hold For Me. The former would allow the Google Assistant to answer unknown numbers, while the latter uses the Google Assistant to wait on the line on behalf of the caller until an actual person, not a robot, is available to speak with.
This is a notice for Pixel 6 users in relation to the Hold For Me and Call Screen features. In light of a bug in the December Android update, we are disabling Hold For Me and Call Screening on Pixel 6 devices running on Android S December QPR release (e.g. SQ1D.211205.016.A4) (follow below instructions to identify Android build for your phone) until we fix the underlying problems.
All version of the software running on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are affected by the issue, so Call Screen and Hold For Me will be disabled for everyone.