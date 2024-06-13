Google's oft-discounted Pixel 7 Pro sinks to yet another new record low price with 256GB storage
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you thought the Pixel 7 Pro was getting ridiculously affordable a couple of weeks back, Woot's crazy new deal on a 256GB storage variant only is just about guaranteed to blow whatever is left of your mind after too many extraordinary recent promotions to count.
Yes, Google's 2022-released 6.7-inch giant with stock Android is now cheaper than ever before with 256 gigs of internal storage space after a monumental discount from a $999 list price to just $419.99. That's no less than 580 bucks in savings, and although the Tensor G2-powered handset is obviously no longer worth $999, $899, or even $699, you're arguably looking at an unrivaled value proposition here.
Despite its advanced age, the Pixel 7 Pro is objectively better than virtually all the best budget 5G phones out there today, from Samsung's Galaxy A35 to the Motorola Edge (2023), and yes, Google's own new Pixel 8a mid-ranger too. That stunning LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels is simply unbeatable in the sub-$500 segment, and the same undoubtedly goes for the 50, 48, and 12MP snappers slapped on this bad boy's back.
Then you've got a hefty 5,000mAh battery you absolutely cannot argue with (apart, maybe, from its charging speeds), and a super-premium design made from a robust and eye-catching combination of metal and glass. Yes, the aforementioned Google-made Tensor G2 processor is... a bit of a problem, but the search giant's top-notch software support guarantees the Pixel 7 Pro will run smoothly for several more years.
Before you pull the trigger at $419.99, it's definitely important to point out that Woot is selling "open box" units in a single "Hazel" colorway here, although they are technically new and unused, and perhaps more notably, backed by a full 1-year Google warranty that should put you totally at ease regarding their functionality and flawless cosmetic condition.
Recommended Stories
If that doesn't completely satisfy you, Amazon will only charge you nine bucks more for an Obsidian-colored unlocked Pixel 7 Pro... with 128GB storage instead of 256 gigs. That's really not a bad deal either, but before you opt for that over Woot's slightly better offer, you should know that your phones will come from a third-party seller there too as opposed to the e-commerce giant itself.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Jun, 2024Google's oft-discounted Pixel 7 Pro sinks to yet another new record low price with 256GB storage
06 Jun, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is now a whopping 52% cheaper on Amazon; act fast and save on one now
31 May, 2024Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is getting ridiculously affordable, but not for long The Pixel 7 becomes a true budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount
30 May, 2024One of the best mid-rangers, the Pixel 7a, can again be yours for less than $340
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: