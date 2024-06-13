Google's oft-discounted Pixel 7 Pro sinks to yet another new record low price with 256GB storage





Yes, Google 's 2022-released 6.7-inch giant with stock Android is now cheaper than ever before with 256 gigs of internal storage space after a monumental discount from a $999 list price to just $419.99. That's no less than 580 bucks in savings, and although the Tensor G2-powered handset is obviously no longer worth $999, $899, or even $699, you're arguably looking at an unrivaled value proposition here.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel, New, Open Box, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $579 off (58%) $419 99 $999 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian, New $570 off (57%) Buy at Amazon









Then you've got a hefty 5,000mAh battery you absolutely cannot argue with (apart, maybe, from its charging speeds), and a super-premium design made from a robust and eye-catching combination of metal and glass. Yes, the aforementioned Google-made Tensor G2 processor is... a bit of a problem, but the search giant's top-notch software support guarantees the Pixel 7 Pro will run smoothly for several more years.





Before you pull the trigger at $419.99, it's definitely important to point out that Woot is selling "open box" units in a single "Hazel" colorway here, although they are technically new and unused, and perhaps more notably, backed by a full 1-year Google warranty that should put you totally at ease regarding their functionality and flawless cosmetic condition.



Recommended Stories

If that doesn't completely satisfy you, Amazon will only charge you nine bucks more for an Obsidian-colored unlocked Pixel 7 Pro ... with 128GB storage instead of 256 gigs. That's really not a bad deal either, but before you opt for that over Woot's slightly better offer, you should know that your phones will come from a third-party seller there too as opposed to the e-commerce giant itself.