Google's still-great Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at a cool $250 Black Friday 2023 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What can you do if you're a hardcore Google fan looking for a new stock Android-running phone this holiday season and still find the Pixel 8 Pro a tad too expensive at its Black Friday price? Well, the "vanilla" Pixel 8 is right there at a substantial pre-Thanksgiving discount of its own, but if you want something bigger than the recently released 6.2-incher, last year's Pixel 7 Pro giant is also an option.
With a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen in tow but an outdated Google Tensor G2 processor under the hood, that's arguably no longer one of the very best phones money can buy today. At the right price, however, it can be a better option than Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE and even the "regular" Galaxy S23 with a 6.1-inch display.
Available back in the day for a whopping $899 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant, the Pixel 7 Pro is currently 250 bucks cheaper than that at both Amazon and Best Buy with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever.
The exact same $250 discount is also good for 256 and 512 gig models normally priced at $999 and $1,099 respectively, and if this (relatively) early Black Friday 2023 sale happens to feel familiar, that's probably because identical deals were offered by these same retailers a couple of months ago.
Could the Pixel 7 Pro score an even deeper price cut by the end of the year? That's certainly possible, but given the handset's relatively advanced age, it's also possible that the 6.7-incher will permanently go out of stock across the nation before you can claim this excellent new deal.
If you don't want to risk something like that and think that you can "settle" for Android 15 and Android 16 updates, as well as guaranteed security patches through the fall of 2027, now's the time to make your purchase and cross one big item off your holiday shopping list.
Things that are NOT allowed: