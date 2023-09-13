Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Are you all prepared for the October 4 landing of the already thoroughly leaked Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Are you 100 percent sure none of Apple's hot new iPhones are right for you for one reason or another? What about last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

If you're still willing to give those "old" stock Android-running powerhouses a chance, now's probably the ideal time to decide if their value for money can hit the spot for you in 2023. That's because Google has turned 25 years old (oh, how time flies!), with a celebratory sale taking a whopping 250 bucks off the regular price of the search giant's (still) latest jumbo-sized handset sans any special conditions or strings attached whatsoever.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (28%)
$649
$899
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (25%)
$449
$599
Buy at BestBuy

This absolutely outstanding and very hard-to-beat deal is currently available pretty much everywhere around the US, including at Best Buy and Amazon, allowing you to save $250 on your preferred Pixel 7 Pro model from a trio of 128, 256, and 512GB storage variants.

You get complete freedom of choice as far as paint jobs are concerned too, mind you, and at these massively reduced prices, the Pixel 7 Pro might just be the best of the best budget 5G phones out there right now.

Of course, since we are talking about a less-than-one-year-old high-end device normally available for $899 and up, this substantial discount may not be substantial enough to bring it to affordable territory for all Android purists and bargain hunters in general.

Fortunately, that's where the "vanilla" Pixel 7 comes in, typically costing $599 in an entry-level variant and currently going for a solid 150 bucks less than that. The same $150 markdown applies to a 256GB configuration in addition to this 128 gig model, and just like in the Pixel 7 Pro's case, you don't have to jump through any hoops or meet any requirements to take advantage of the birthday discount. Now that's what we call a proper celebration for a beloved veteran of the tech industry!
