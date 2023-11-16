Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The Pros and Cons of Removing Chargers from Smartphone Boxes

Best Buy has just hit play on its spectacular Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday deals

Google's latest and greatest in-house Pixel handsets are cheaper than ever before, threatening to go for the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23's jugulars as we approach the busiest shopping day of the year.

Of course, you don't necessarily have to wait until next Friday to get an unlocked Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro at a new all-time low price with absolutely no strings attached, as Best Buy's killer new deals are very clearly and explicitly advertised with the Black Friday 2023 label.

That means that you probably won't be able to beat the retailer's $150 discount on the smaller of the two stock Android-running smartphones or the $200 price cut currently available for shoppers of the bigger model. 

Regularly priced at $699 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the "vanilla" Pixel 8 can therefore be yours ahead of the holidays in exchange for just $549, which is lower than what the aforementioned Galaxy S23 FE typically costs... although we obviously expect that bad boy to score a cool Black Friday discount of its own any day now. 

The 6.2-inch Pixel 8 naturally packs the same state-of-the-art Google Tensor G3 processor as its bigger brother, settling however for a lower-res screen, smaller battery, and less sophisticated rear-facing camera system.

That makes the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro without a doubt one of the overall best phones money can buy right now, especially at a starting price of $799 instead of $999. In many ways, this puppy is designed to go head-to-head with Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra, which remains significantly costlier.

The 50 + 48 + 48MP triple shooter setup on the Pixel 8 Pro's back is pretty much unrivaled in today's mobile landscape, and the same goes for the 120Hz LTPO OLED display and Google's long-term software support. In short, this is an absolutely dreamy device... with a couple of flaws and shortcomings that can be purchased at the time of this writing at an unbeatable price from Best Buy.

These Black Friday promotions, mind you, are not yet available at Amazon, but we're fairly certain that's set to change in a mere matter of hours. 
