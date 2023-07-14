Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Best Buy is now making it super-easy to get a huge $400 discount on Google's Pixel 7 Pro champ

Best Buy is now making it super-easy to get a huge $400 discount on Google's Pixel 7 Pro champ
Just because both Amazon's Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales events are over, that doesn't necessarily mean you now have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday in November to save big on the tech products your heart desires most.

Probably the best Google Pixel phone available today, for instance, is up for grabs at Best Buy at its lowest ever price (yes, lower than even earlier this week)... with one or two special conditions. Don't worry, you won't need to trade anything in or pay a dime for a subscription platform and you don't even have to open a new line of wireless service with a specific carrier to save 400 bucks.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, T-Mobile Activation Required with Monthly Installments or One-time Payment
$400 off (44%)
$499 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

What Best Buy will require of you is to activate the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro of your color choice on T-Mobile upfront, although you do have all the freedom in the world to opt for a one-time phone payment or monthly installment plan and a new or existing account.

That's about as straightforward an affair as these types of deals come, and at a new record low price of $499.99 (sans trade-in or number port-in), Google's 2022-released 6.7-inch giant is without a doubt one of the best Android phones (in terms of value for money, at least) that you can purchase right now.

By no means perfect, especially from a software stability standpoint, the Pixel 7 Pro is an undeniable heavyweight camera performance champion while also shining in the battery life, screen quality, build quality, and yes, software support departments.

The Google-made Tensor G2 processor under its hood is not the absolute fastest in today's mobile landscape, but it also delivers an undoubtedly satisfactory level of raw power for that deeply discounted price point. In short, you're looking at a total steal that you should absolutely not miss under any circumstances... if the upfront T-Mobile activation is not a complete deal breaker for you.

