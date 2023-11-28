Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Cyber Monday major deals on phones still available!
Save big on all phone devices now with discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Miraculous new deal makes Google's powerful 512GB Pixel 7 Pro more affordable than ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Miraculous new deal makes Google's powerful 512GB Pixel 7 Pro more affordable than ever
Do you believe in Christmas miracles? If yes, get ready to have your belief authenticated today, and if not, we'd love to see you try to explain how Woot can currently sell last year's Pixel 7 Pro flagship at a lower-than-ever price in a 512GB storage configuration.

Today is the Tuesday immediately following Cyber Monday, mind you, which in turn traditionally comes just a few days after Black Friday. That's a convoluted way of saying it's highly unusual to see such an attractive tech product score a record high discount at this point in time.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color Only
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Make no mistake, the Pixel 7 Pro remains extremely attractive despite its somewhat advanced age and clear disadvantages compared to the newer Pixel 8 Pro giant, especially in this storage variant that also packs a whopping 12 gigs of RAM. Originally priced at $1,099.99, the 2022-released device is of course far from what we'd call conventionally affordable, fetching $699.99 for 24 hours only.

That's 50 bucks lower than what Amazon and other major US retailers have charged for the same model this Black Friday... season, and in order to secure the unprecedented $400 discount, the only teeny-tiny compromise you need to make is buy the 512GB unlocked Pixel 7 Pro from Woot rather than its parent company or Google itself.

This is not a serious inconvenience by any means, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer carries brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty for this killer new holiday sale, and if you hurry, you can even choose from "hazel", "obsidian", and "snow" colorways.

If you think you can settle for 128 gigs of internal storage space, meanwhile, Amazon remains your number one shopping avenue, with that solid $250 discount still available at the time of this writing in an "obsidian" hue only. 

The Pixel 7 Pro's camera performance and lengthy software support are still its number one and two selling points, closely followed by a beautiful AMOLED screen and top-notch battery life. Is this the best phone money can buy in 2023? Probably not. Is it worthy of your attention at a huge $400 discount? Absolutely!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Miraculous new deal makes Google's powerful 512GB Pixel 7 Pro more affordable than ever
Miraculous new deal makes Google's powerful 512GB Pixel 7 Pro more affordable than ever
Amazon is amazingly keeping Google's killer Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday deal alive a bit longer
Amazon is amazingly keeping Google's killer Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday deal alive a bit longer
Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn to pour $1.5 billion into Indian manufacturing
Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn to pour $1.5 billion into Indian manufacturing
Rugged smartwatches don't get any better (or cheaper) than this deeply discounted Garmin Instinct
Rugged smartwatches don't get any better (or cheaper) than this deeply discounted Garmin Instinct
Rumor mill: Nothing Phone 2a in the works as a mid-range phone
Rumor mill: Nothing Phone 2a in the works as a mid-range phone
I have an iPhone and I love the Pixel Watch 2 but Google must try (even) harder
I have an iPhone and I love the Pixel Watch 2 but Google must try (even) harder
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless