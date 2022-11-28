Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can





The e-commerce giant has one very specific 6.3-inch model on sale at a new all-time low price after a somewhat random and seemingly unbeatable $124.52 markdown from $599.

We're obviously talking about an entry-level 128GB Pixel 7 configuration in a single "Obsidian" color, with the other two flavors and the 256 gig storage variant all fetching exactly 100 bucks less than usual.





By no means life-changing, this new $24.52 discount added to the early Black Friday $100 price cut that basically went nationwide over a week ago will allow Android purists to keep their holiday spending to a minimum... if you hurry.

While we wouldn't go so far as to deem this one of the top... five or ten Cyber Monday tech deals available right now, the "vanilla" Google Pixel 7 is an undeniable value champion even at its "normal" price, with a reasonably smooth 90Hz AMOLED display in tow, as well as a generous 8 gigs of RAM under the hood, two great cameras slapped on its back, and perhaps most importantly, the same stellar software support as its big (and costlier) brother.

The 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro , by the way, is still marked down by a very cool 150 bucks from $900, $1,000, and $1,100 list prices in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations respectively in a killer Black Friday deal of its own extended through Cyber Monday and thus unlikely to last much longer.





Whether you like big screens or... slightly smaller ones and whether you need a telephoto camera and 120Hz refresh rate technology or not, you might want to hurry and place your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro order at a special holiday price while you still can.



