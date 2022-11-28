Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Cyber Monday phone deals are here!
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can

Deals Cyber Monday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
While good guy Google has quickly and deeply discounted the unlocked prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro by $100 and $150 respectively with no strings attached well ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is taking things one step further for Cyber Monday.

The e-commerce giant has one very specific 6.3-inch model on sale at a new all-time low price after a somewhat random and seemingly unbeatable $124.52 markdown from $599.

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Obsidian
$125 off (21%)
$474 48
$599
Buy at Amazon

We're obviously talking about an entry-level 128GB Pixel 7 configuration in a single "Obsidian" color, with the other two flavors and the 256 gig storage variant all fetching exactly 100 bucks less than usual. 

By no means life-changing, this new $24.52 discount added to the early Black Friday $100 price cut that basically went nationwide over a week ago will allow Android purists to keep their holiday spending to a minimum... if you hurry.

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Lemongrass and Snow Colors
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Three Colors
$100 off (14%)
$599
$699
Buy at Amazon

While we wouldn't go so far as to deem this one of the top... five or ten Cyber Monday tech deals available right now, the "vanilla" Google Pixel 7 is an undeniable value champion even at its "normal" price, with a reasonably smooth 90Hz AMOLED display in tow, as well as a generous 8 gigs of RAM under the hood, two great cameras slapped on its back, and perhaps most importantly, the same stellar software support as its big (and costlier) brother.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Three Colors
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Three Colors
$150 off (15%)
$849
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Three Colors
$150 off (14%)
$949
$1099
Buy at Amazon

The 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro, by the way, is still marked down by a very cool 150 bucks from $900, $1,000, and $1,100 list prices in 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations respectively in a killer Black Friday deal of its own extended through Cyber Monday and thus unlikely to last much longer.

Whether you like big screens or... slightly smaller ones and whether you need a telephoto camera and 120Hz refresh rate technology or not, you might want to hurry and place your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro order at a special holiday price while you still can.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
Act fast and get this unlocked Google Pixel 7 at a lower-than-ever price while you can
OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the best Cyber Monday deals this year
Best Black Friday iPhone deals: Save big with these top deals!
Best Black Friday iPhone deals: Save big with these top deals!
Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon
Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Microsoft's Surface Earbuds could be the top overlooked Cyber Monday 2022 bargain
Cyber Monday tech deals live blog: check out the best offers so far
Cyber Monday tech deals live blog: check out the best offers so far

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless