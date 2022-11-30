Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached





The stock Android-powered 6.7-inch handset has obviously not gotten any younger, but at a record high discount of $314.01 in an entry-level configuration, it's arguably a lot easier to overlook this bad boy's otherwise glaring flaws.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Stormy Black $314 off (35%) $584 99 $899









Of course, the search giant's frequent updates are one of the key reasons why you should still undeniably consider buying the Pixel 6 Pro at this lower-than-ever price with absolutely no strings attached in a single "Stormy Black" color.





The other big strengths include an undoubtedly gorgeous LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast wired and wireless charging support, three excellent rear-facing cameras, and a distinctive design made from unsurprisingly premium materials.





Granted, these are not completely unique or unrivaled specs and features in today's high-end smartphone landscape, but Android purists and hardcore Google fans may well find the Pixel 6 Pro's value for money irresistible... at last.





After all, the very similar-looking and only slightly more powerful Pixel 7 Pro currently costs at least $900 at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, while the smaller and (for the large part) humbler Pixel 7 appears to have returned to its $600 list price across the nation after fetching $100 less for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



