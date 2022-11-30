Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know that "clearance" sale Best Buy was running a few days ago for unlocked Pixel 6 Pro units with 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM? If you found it difficult to justify a $700 purchase of a somewhat divisive phone released in 2021, you might be interested in picking up a 128 gig storage variant (with the same towering memory count) at $584.99 right now.
The stock Android-powered 6.7-inch handset has obviously not gotten any younger, but at a record high discount of $314.01 in an entry-level configuration, it's arguably a lot easier to overlook this bad boy's otherwise glaring flaws.
We're talking primarily about a decidedly underwhelming (first-gen) Tensor processor (compared to what today's best phones have to offer in that department), as well as a series of highly publicized software issues that seem to refuse to go away despite Google's persistent efforts.
Of course, the search giant's frequent updates are one of the key reasons why you should still undeniably consider buying the Pixel 6 Pro at this lower-than-ever price with absolutely no strings attached in a single "Stormy Black" color.
The other big strengths include an undoubtedly gorgeous LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast wired and wireless charging support, three excellent rear-facing cameras, and a distinctive design made from unsurprisingly premium materials.
Granted, these are not completely unique or unrivaled specs and features in today's high-end smartphone landscape, but Android purists and hardcore Google fans may well find the Pixel 6 Pro's value for money irresistible... at last.
After all, the very similar-looking and only slightly more powerful Pixel 7 Pro currently costs at least $900 at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, while the smaller and (for the large part) humbler Pixel 7 appears to have returned to its $600 list price across the nation after fetching $100 less for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
