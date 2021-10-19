Google Pixel 6 series: battery life revealed





Although there was little left to the imagination with all the Google Pixel leaks running rampant over the past months, there was no way we could be fully aware of every single detail until we actually perform a hands-on with complete standardized testing.





One of the most important factors that can make or break a potential customer's decision to buy a phone is, naturally, battery life—you'd want to be sure the phone would be able to keep pace with your lifestyle, without running out of power in the middle of a busy day.





While our hands-on review and test of the Google Pixel 6 is coming soon to give you a perfect picture of exactly what to expect in terms of battery life (among all the other things), we can only tell you what was announced at the Google Pixel 6 official launch livestream, and what's been put up on the Pixel 6 specs page at Google.









Google Pixel 6 battery life





The smaller model of the series-of-two is officially announced to sport "24-hour+ battery life." Until now, we haven't seen a true mainstream smartphone last much more than that for the average user. The iPhone 13 Pro Max came out with one of the biggest batteries yet, maxing out at a day and half for regular, perhaps slightly conservative users—so 24 hours and more for a 6.4-inch-FHD+-screened flagship from Google is certainly nothing to scoff at.





With the Pixel 6, Google promises 80% faster performance than the Pixel 5 with its powerful new Tensor chip, yet at the same time, significant battery-preserving measures have been taken to keep its charge cycle as long as possible (such as the screen's variable refresh rate being able to go all the way down to 10Hz from 90Hz).





While the Adaptive Battery power mode prioritizes your favorite apps and extends battery life by cutting out excess power usage, Google also has an Extreme Battery Saver option—which can keep your Google Pixel 6 powered on for up to a whopping 48 hours.





4614 mAh of power for the regular Pixel 6 model. For reference, the The official battery spec numbers areof power for the regular Pixel 6 model. For reference, the iPhone 13 has around 3,227 mAh. And using Google's fast wireless charging , the Pixel 6 will charge 50% in only about 30 minutes.





Google Pixel 6 Pro battery life





Google's "first true flagship phone," the Pixel 6 Pro, has an even more impressive battery than its counterpart. Its large 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO screen is powered by a 5,003 mAh juicer . Google says they've fitted the high-end Pixel 6 Pro model with the largest battery ever housed in a Pixel smartphone to date, and the numbers certainly don't seem to lie.





The Pixel 6 Pro also features a variable refresh rate to help preserve battery life, except this one ranges from 10 Hz all the way up to 120 Hz.





The 5,003 mAh battery, Google says, just like the regular Pixel 6, also provides 24-hour+ of battery life. Just how much the increased power consumption due to the larger screen size is offset by the bigger battery remains to be seen in hands-on testing.





More particular battery specifications, such as specific video streaming and audio playback times for example, aren't part of the the details published so far by Google. However, that information is also bound to come out eventually, as soon as we get our hands on the Google Pixel 6 series and put both models through the wringer for you. We promise not to leave out a single detail!









