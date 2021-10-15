Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro battery life: what to expect?



What is the battery capacity of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

We’re speculating at this point but there are numerous leaks that seem to agree on the battery capacity of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The famous leaker Jon Prosser was first to suggest that the Pixel 6 will come equipped with a 4,614mAh cell, while the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a hefty 5,000mAh battery.



A leaked repair guide showed pictures of the batteries inside both phones, and these capacities seem to fall in line with what’s written on the batteries themselves. One small difference is the battery capacity of the Pixel 6 Pro which is 5,003mAh - not a night and day difference at all. The previous generations of Pixels were heavily criticized for their smallish batteries, and this year it seems that Google has listened to those complaints and cramped some respectable capacities inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.We’re speculating at this point but there are numerous leaks that seem to agree on the battery capacity of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The famous leaker Jon Prosser was first to suggest that the Pixel 6 will come equipped with a 4,614mAh cell, while the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a hefty 5,000mAh battery.A leaked repair guide showed pictures of the batteries inside both phones, and these capacities seem to fall in line with what’s written on the batteries themselves. One small difference is the battery capacity of the Pixel 6 Pro which is 5,003mAh - not a night and day difference at all.





Google Pixel 6 battery size compared to previous generations:





*Rumored capacity





As you can see, we’re in for a hefty upgrade - the Pixel 6 battery size is 4,614 mAh, and this is 13% more than the capacity in last year’s Pixel 5 - 4,080mAh. The Pixel 6 Pro on the other hand comes with a huge 5,003 mAh battery, 23% more than the Pixel 5.





What is the battery life on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?





We have to rely on leaks again, at least until we lay our hands on the devices for some real-life testing. Given the increased battery capacity compared to the last generation, we expect the Pixel 6 phones to have great battery life.



The new Tensor chip might have something to do with the longer battery life of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as leaked information about the architecture of the chip suggests that it is quite efficient, albeit not as fast as the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.



Press materials describing the Pixel 6 devices have leaked, and there are some interesting details about the battery life of both phones. “An all-day battery you’ll love” is the slogan in one of the press images.



This suggests that the battery in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should last at least 24 hours on a single charge. Apparently, the new Pixel devices feature something called Adaptive Battery - it supposedly learns which apps you frequently use and doesn’t waste power on others.



The same leaked materials describe a new Extreme battery saver mode that should allow the phones to go on for up to 48 hours on a single charge. There's no way of testing this, at least for now, but meanwhile here's the battery life of the last Pixel phones we've tested.









How fast will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro charge?

According to the same leaked press slides, the new phones will be the fastest charging Pixels that Google has ever made with wired fast-charging up to 33W. Google is also advertising its new Pixel Stand - capable of wirelessly charging the new Pixels with up to 23W.



These charging speeds are definitely a big improvement over the last generation - the Pixel 5 wired fast charging capped at only 18W. Google aims for 50% of battery in only 30 minutes but we need to run some tests to confirm this. Here's the charging speed of the latest Pixel phones we've tested.





name minutes Lower is better Google Pixel 5 93 Google Pixel 4a 95 Google Pixel 4 XL 107 Google Pixel 3a XL 99 View all





Does the Pixel 6 have reverse wireless charging?





Yes, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can charge other gadgets wirelessly via the Battery Share feature. We still don't know what devices are supported or the charging speeds but it's a nice feature to have.





