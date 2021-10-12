Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android Google 5G

Leak reveals fantastic battery capacities for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Leak reveals fantastic battery capacities for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
With the Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro both expected to be unveiled a week from today, there have been more and more leaks as we slowly gain a fuller understanding of what Google is trying to accomplish with the Pixel 6 series. That is a legit question to ask considering that from the OG Pixel through the Pixel 3 series, the phones were half a chicken nugget short of being a Happy Meal.

In other words, the Pixel handsets were not fully baked Samsung and Apple flagship competitors and that was supposed to change when Google started working on the Pixel 4 line. Now, this was going to be a true flagship competitor with its Face Unlock and the laser-powered Motion Sense gesture controls. Except that the Google series over promised and under-delivered. And after a "meh" Pixel 5 was released (no 5 XL last year), here we are again with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Perhaps Google has learned a thing or two over the years. Photos of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro batteries tweeted by Android Central's Alex Dobie show the typical battery capacities for the two phones to be 4616mAh and 5003mAh respectively. Compare that with the 4008mAh battery that powered last year's Pixel 5.


Now you might say to yourself, won't the 90Hz refresh rate (120Hz on the Pixel 6 Pro) and the 5G connectivity take a big chunk out of the battery life? Well, it appears that the new Pixel 6 line will employ an LTPO backplane which will allow the refresh rate to vary depending on the content viewed on the screen. Video games and other animations will get the fastest refresh rate on each phone while static content like texts and emails will bring down the refresh rate sharply.

We will know more next Tuesday, October 19th, when Google introduces the Pixel 6 series.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart $482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Leaked images show the differences between the two Pixel 6 models
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaked images show the differences between the two Pixel 6 models
Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in three sizes, offer a bigger screen: insider
by Anam Hamid,  2
Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in three sizes, offer a bigger screen: insider
Monday, Monday: Apple surprises with "Unleashed" event for October 18th
by Alan Friedman,  7
Monday, Monday: Apple surprises with "Unleashed" event for October 18th
I switched from big Android phones to the iPhone 13 mini: Any regrets?
by Rado Minkov,  16
I switched from big Android phones to the iPhone 13 mini: Any regrets?
Samsung will reportedly be powering most of its phones with Exynos in near future
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung will reportedly be powering most of its phones with Exynos in near future
Facebook is down? Welcome to Apple's invisible social media platform - no Android users allowed
by Martin Filipov,  6
Facebook is down? Welcome to Apple's invisible social media platform - no Android users allowed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless