Android Google 5G

Phone that appears to be the Pixel 5a 5G visits the FCC with no support seen for mmW 5G

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Phone that appears to be the Pixel 5a 5G visits the FCC with no support seen for mmW 5G
At one point this past April, there was a rumor that Google had decided to 86 the Pixel 5a 5G in certain markets. But Google later denied the rumor and released a statement that said, "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." In 2020, the Pixel 4a was unveiled on August 20th which means that we can expect the Pixel 5a 5G to be unveiled in approximately six weeks.

That time frame might be shorter since Google can now remove "Get FCC approval" from its "Things to do" list for the Pixel 5a 5G. The regulatory agency revealed that there will be three model numbers, each with support for various carrier bands (more on that in a second). While the documentation doesn't specifically mention the phone by name, it did include a model number that has been associated with the Pixel 5a 5G in past leaks and does cover a Google-made handset that is powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Additionally, the device in question shows off its FCC ID on the screen, not on a physical label, and the three different models listed each offer cellular connectivity. The odds certainly are in favor of this device being the Pixel 5a 5G.

One model, the G1F8F, supports the largest number of 5G bands of the three versions listed by the FCC, carries LTE support, but won't connect with mmWave 5G. The latter delivers the fastest 5G data speeds but does not travel far, and can be easily blocked by structures. As pointed out by AndroidPolice, this could be the model sold in the states since it works with CDMA and the 5G bands listed in the documentation are used by U.S. carriers.

The lack of support for mmWave 5G would be a change from last year when the Pixel 4a 5G carried support for Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G using bands 260 and 261, neither of which is included in the FCC pages. The Pixel 5a 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 and could be equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED panel carrying an FHD+ resolution. Two other versions of the device, GR0M2, and G4S1M, are believed to be international variants of the phone.,

Dual cameras located on the back are rumored to include a12MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie snapper in the front. The phone is expected to be equipped with 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a battery in the range of 4080mAh-4400mAh.

Related phones

Pixel 5a
Google Pixel 5a View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
  • OS Android

