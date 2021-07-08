Phone that appears to be the Pixel 5a 5G visits the FCC with no support seen for mmW 5G

Phone that appears to be the Pixel 5a 5G visits the FCC with no support seen for mmW 5G0
At one point this past April, there was a rumor that Google had decided to 86 the Pixel 5a 5G in certain markets. But Google later denied the rumor and released a statement that said, "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." In 2020, the Pixel 4a was unveiled on August 20th which means that we can expect the Pixel 5a 5G to be unveiled in approximately six weeks.
One model, the G1F8F, supports the largest number of 5G bands of the three versions listed by the FCC, carries LTE support, but won't connect with mmWave 5G. The latter delivers the fastest 5G data speeds but does not travel far, and can be easily blocked by structures. As pointed out by AndroidPolice, this could be the model sold in the states since it works with CDMA and the 5G bands listed in the documentation are used by U.S. carriers.
Dual cameras located on the back are rumored to include a12MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie snapper in the front. The phone is expected to be equipped with 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a battery in the range of 4080mAh-4400mAh.