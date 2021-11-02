You can no longer buy a new Pixel 5

You can no longer buy a new Pixel 50
Google officially announced the decision to discontinue the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in August and said that they would continue to be sold while supplies last. Well, it looks like Google has sold through its entire Pixel 5 inventory, as a new Android Central report suggests that shops are all out of Google's highest-end 2020 phone.
If it's a budget Google phone you are seeking, the non-5G Pixel 4a is still available. It's one of the best affordable phones around and features the Snapdragon 730G, a 5.81-inches screen, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3,140mAh cell, and a single 12.2-megapixel camera. It goes for $349.
If the Pixel 5a doesn't quite do it for you, you might want to wait for Google's next affordable phone. Although there has been no concrete evidence for its existence so far, Google appears to be working on the Pixel 6a, which could offer the in-house Tensor chip and a triple rear camera setup with Sony's IMX363 (12.2MP), IMX386 (12MP), and IMX355 (8MP) sensors.
Otherwise, there is always the option of getting a refurbished or second-hand Pixel 5 or springing for the $599 Pixel 6.