Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Google

You can no longer buy a new Pixel 5

Anam Hamid
By
0
You can no longer buy a new Pixel 5
Google officially announced the decision to discontinue the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in August and said that they would continue to be sold while supplies last. Well, it looks like Google has sold through its entire Pixel 5 inventory, as a new Android Central report suggests that shops are all out of Google's highest-end 2020 phone.

It's not rare for Google to discontinue devices within a year of release, and it reportedly never set a huge sales target for the Pixel 5 in the first place. The company has already introduced a replacement of sorts, the Pixel 5a, which has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, a bigger screen (6.34-inches vs Pixel 5's 6.0-inches) with a lower refresh rate (60Hz vs 90Hz), a beefier 4,860mAh battery with no support for wireless charging, the same camera setup, and lower water resistance. The Pixel 5a will set you back $449, while the Pixel 5 had a starting price of $699.

Android Central has attributed the discontinuation to the scarcity of the Snapdragon 765G SoC, saying whatever limited supplies the Mountain View company managed to get its hands on were allotted to the Pixel 5a. The chip shortage is also why the Pixel 5a is available in just the US and Japan. The company was previously also contemplating a Europe and India launch. 

If it's a budget Google phone you are seeking, the non-5G Pixel 4a is still available. It's one of the best affordable phones around and features the Snapdragon 730G, a 5.81-inches screen, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3,140mAh cell, and a single 12.2-megapixel camera. It goes for $349.

If the Pixel 5a doesn't quite do it for you, you might want to wait for Google's next affordable phone. Although there has been no concrete evidence for its existence so far, Google appears to be working on the Pixel 6a, which could offer the in-house Tensor chip and a triple rear camera setup with Sony's IMX363 (12.2MP), IMX386 (12MP), and IMX355 (8MP) sensors. 

Otherwise, there is always the option of getting a refurbished or second-hand Pixel 5 or springing for the $599 Pixel 6.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 5 specs
Google Pixel 5 specs
Review
8.7
User reviews
8.7
$600 Special BestBuy $725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

AT&T bidding the most in a mid-band 5G spectrum auction already worth $21+ billion
by Daniel Petrov,  0
AT&T bidding the most in a mid-band 5G spectrum auction already worth $21+ billion
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  14
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
iPad Pro should absolutely steal these Surface Pro features
by Rado Minkov,  0
iPad Pro should absolutely steal these Surface Pro features
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 version is on sale at a lower than ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 version is on sale at a lower than ever price
-$50
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  9
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless