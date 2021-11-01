The Google Pixel 6a specs may feature an ultrawide camera upgrade

The Google Pixel 6a specs may feature an ultrawide camera upgrade0
The more souped-up of the new Pixel playground models has the internal codename "cloudripper," reports Mishall Rahman, and it has been revealed to land with the following camera sensor set:
- Samsung GN1
- Sony IMX663
- Sony IMX586
- Sony IMX386
It could also be the camera set on the rumored Google Pixel Fold bendy phone, but we somehow doubt Google will be able to include a periscope zoom on it and still keep it reasonably thin.
- Sony IMX363
- Sony IMX386
- Sony IMX355
If that possibility holds water, we will be seeing at least some upgrade in the camera section of the upcoming Google "bluejay" Pixel. The Pixel 5a specs include a 12MP wide/16MP ultrawide camera setup, while this kit above features a different 12MP ultrawide camera sensor with much larger individual pixels which would let it take more light in.