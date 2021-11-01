The Google Pixel 6a specs may feature an ultrawide camera upgrade





The more souped-up of the new Pixel playground models has the internal codename "cloudripper," reports Mishall Rahman , and it has been revealed to land with the following camera sensor set:





Samsung GN1

Sony IMX663

Sony IMX586

Sony IMX386





That is the exact match of the Pixel 6 Pro kit, though, so, as someone rightfully points out, this could be a development platform for Google to test new camera features with before it releases them or updates existing retail hardware with and whatnot.





It could also be the camera set on the rumored Google Pixel Fold bendy phone, but we somehow doubt Google will be able to include a periscope zoom on it and still keep it reasonably thin.





The model called "bluejay," however, is more interesting not because it will sport some outwardly camera specs, but for the exact opposite fact. It seems to be spec'd-out with a middling sensors but that sheer fact could mean that we may be looking at the Google Pixel 6a camera specs:





Sony IMX363

Sony IMX386

Sony IMX355





If that possibility holds water, we will be seeing at least some upgrade in the camera section of the upcoming Google "bluejay" Pixel. The Pixel 5a specs include a 12MP wide/16MP ultrawide camera setup, while this kit above features a different 12MP ultrawide camera sensor with much larger individual pixels which would let it take more light in.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up