Unlocked Pixel 4 prices take a deep dive at Best Buy and B&H
Two US retailers now offer $250 discounts on the unlocked Pixel 4, which means that customers can get one for just $550. For an even better deal, activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and Pixel 4 costs only $450 if you pick it up from Best Buy.
B&H matches Best Buy's deal and offers the unlocked Pixel 4 for $550, but also throws in a free AVODA TPU case for ($20 value). No matter what retailer you choose to buy it from, the Pixel 4 is available in both Clearly White and Just Black color options.
More importantly, since it comes unlocked, you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. This is probably one of the last important Pixel 4 deals before the phone completely disappears from the shelves, so you might want to cave in if you don't have any interest in Google's upcoming Pixel phones.