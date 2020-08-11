Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Android Deals Google

Unlocked Pixel 4 prices take a deep dive at Best Buy and B&H

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 11, 2020, 1:46 AM
Unlocked Pixel 4 prices take a deep dive at Best Buy and B&amp;H
Although Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been discontinued by Google soon after the company introduced the all-new Pixel 4a, they remain great phones. Usually, when a new Pixel phone gets unveiled, prices for the older ones take a deep dive. If you don't want to wait for the Pixel 4a, you could grab a Pixel 4 right now and save no less than $250 in the process.

Two US retailers now offer $250 discounts on the unlocked Pixel 4, which means that customers can get one for just $550. For an even better deal, activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and Pixel 4 costs only $450 if you pick it up from Best Buy.

B&H matches Best Buy's deal and offers the unlocked Pixel 4 for $550, but also throws in a free AVODA TPU case for ($20 value). No matter what retailer you choose to buy it from, the Pixel 4 is available in both Clearly White and Just Black color options.

More importantly, since it comes unlocked, you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. This is probably one of the last important Pixel 4 deals before the phone completely disappears from the shelves, so you might want to cave in if you don't have any interest in Google's upcoming Pixel phones.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$550 Pixel 4 on
$425 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10

