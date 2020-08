Unlocked Pixel 4 prices take a deep dive at Best Buy and B&H

Although Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been discontinued by Google soon after the company introduced the all-new Pixel 4a , they remain great phones. Usually, when a new Pixel phone gets unveiled, prices for the older ones take a deep dive. If you don't want to wait for the Pixel 4a, you could grab a Pixel 4 right now and save no less than $250 in the process.Two US retailers now offer $250 discounts on the unlocked Pixel 4, which means that customers can get one for just $550. For an even better deal, activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and Pixel 4 costs only $450 if you pick it up from Best Buy.B&H matches Best Buy's deal and offers the unlocked Pixel 4 for $550 , but also throws in a free AVODA TPU case for ($20 value). No matter what retailer you choose to buy it from, the Pixel 4 is available in both Clearly White and Just Black color options.More importantly, since it comes unlocked, you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. This is probably one of the last important Pixel 4 deals before the phone completely disappears from the shelves, so you might want to cave in if you don't have any interest in Google 's upcoming Pixel phones.