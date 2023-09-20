It’s end of the line for the non-5G version of Google’s Pixel 4a
As many of you already know, Google released the September 2023 security update for its Pixel devices just a few days ago. However, one particular Pixel model was missing from the list of supported devices, the non-5G version of Pixel 4a.
While the Pixel 4a 5G is the first on the list of compatible Pixel devices, there’s no mention of the non-5G model, which might indicate that Google has decided to discontinue software support for this particular model.
One the better Pixel mid-range devices, the Pixel 4a made its debut on the market about 3 years ago, so it seems a bit unfortunate that Google will no longer support it.
If you own a Pixel 4a 5G, your phone is likely to lose software support in November 2023, at least according to Google’s support page. The same page also confirms that the regular Pixel 4a is guaranteed to get Android security updates at least until August 2023.
Google guarantees that Pixel devices are getting Android version update and security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the United States.
The Pixel 5 is the next phone that will be discontinued by Google in October 2023, followed by the Pixel 4a (5G) in November 2023, and Pixel 5a (5G) in August 2024. Of course, that doesn’t mean that these devices will stop existing after these deadlines, it’s just that they will no longer receive software updates.
Add to that that the non-5G Pixel 4a was exempted from the Android 14 Developer Preview and Public Beta programs, and it looks like Google has indeed decided to drop support for the phone.
Seeing that the phone didn’t get the September 2023 security patch can mean only one thing: it’s the end of the line for the Pixel 4a.
