Google releases an update for compatible Pixel devices; Android 14 no, September security patch yes

Google says, "All supported Pixel devices running Android 13 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA is available for their device." You can download the update by going to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.









Android 14 , it now appears that we won't see the release of the stable version of the next Android build until the unveiling of the Android 14 sometime in August. There was speculation that As for, it now appears that we won't see the release of the stable version of the next Android build until the unveiling of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro which is going to take place on October 4th. Originally, Google had hoped to releasesometime in August. There was speculation that Google would also release Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 today which starts the Beta program for the quarterly platform releases known as the Pixel Feature Drops. This update might be released sometime this week.