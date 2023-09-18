Google releases an update for compatible Pixel devices; Android 14 no, September security patch yes
An update arrived today for Pixel handsets. Is it Android 14? Uh, sorry, no. The September security update (2023-09-01) has been disseminated by Google for the Pixel 4a (5G) through the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Fold. If the update hasn't arrived on your compatible Pixel device, it should soon (for example, my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 14 Beta 5.3 has yet to receive it). The update did not list any functional updates (bug fixes) simply noting that the update "includes security patches for Pixel users."
Google says, "All supported Pixel devices running Android 13 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA is available for their device." You can download the update by going to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.
As for Android 14, it now appears that we won't see the release of the stable version of the next Android build until the unveiling of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro which is going to take place on October 4th. Originally, Google had hoped to release Android 14 sometime in August. There was speculation that Google would also release Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 today which starts the Beta program for the quarterly platform releases known as the Pixel Feature Drops. This update might be released sometime this week.
If you want to exit the Android 14 Beta program without joining the QPR Beta and without having to wipe your phone, this is what you do. Starting tomorrow, wait to receive the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 update but do not install it. Instead, opt out of the Android 14 Beta program when the QPR Beta is offered to you. You'll receive an update to downgrade your phone to Android 13. Do NOT install it. From this point, wait for the stable Android 14 OTA update to arrive and install it.
