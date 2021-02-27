Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Verizon Android Deals Google 5G

Google's Pixel 4a 5G is on sale at a huge discount with pretty much no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 27, 2021, 7:59 AM
Google's Pixel 4a 5G is on sale at a huge discount with pretty much no strings attached
Whether you're a fan of the stock Android experience or not, Google's late 2020-released Pixel 4a 5G is unquestionably one of the fastest, smoothest, and ultimately greatest 5G-enabled smartphones available today on a (relatively) tight budget.

Of course, with an eerily familiar Pixel 5a mid-ranger in the pipeline and likely to be unveiled much sooner than November, you might be wondering if it's still wise to spend $500 (or more) on a handset powered by a slowly aging Snapdragon 765 processor.

Luckily, that's where the likes of Verizon and Xfinity Mobile come in, offering their customers a number of easy ways to save big on the 5G-capable 6.2-inch Pixel 4a. While the nation's largest wireless service provider requires you to open a new line and agree to a two-year device payment plan to reduce the phone's monthly installments to a measly $5, its aforementioned MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) can bring the total price down to $249.99 with pretty much no strings attached.

Check out the deal here



We're talking no obligatory monthly installment plan, device trade-in, or number port-in, and yes, both new and existing Xfinity Mobile subscribers are eligible for this huge 50 percent discount until April 13. Even better, you can also opt to pay the 250 bucks in 24 monthly installments of $10.41 if you so choose, in which case you won't have to spend a dime upfront.

In case you're wondering, Xfinity uses Verizon's (nationwide) 5G network, as well as its market-leading 4G LTE signal, which obviously means you have nothing to worry about in terms of either wireless service coverage or download speeds.

Google's Pixel 4a 5G, meanwhile, is essentially unrivaled at a marked-down price of $249.99, pairing the respectable aforementioned Snapdragon 765 SoC with an equally decent 6GB RAM count, as well as 128 gigs of internal storage space. Although made entirely from "cheap" plastic, the handset looks pretty modern, with a 6.2-inch OLED hole punch display in tow, as well as a swanky (and extremely powerful) 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system.

Speaking of power, we should also mention the phone packs a sizable 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities, although its key selling point remains Google's stellar software support. We're talking guaranteed Android version updates through November 2023, which means this bad boy will receive official Android 12, 13, and 14 promotions.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
80%off $120 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $499 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best deals this week: Galaxy S21+ BOGO, $50 iPhone SE, $49 Galaxy Buds and more
Popular stories
Killer new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are available in anticipation of the OnePlus 9 launch
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is now on sale at its highest unlocked discount yet
Popular stories
Rare sale viciously slashes the prices of Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 Pro deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and unlocked
Popular stories
Grab a Pixel 4a 5G for just $5 per month from Verizon, or get the non-5G model for free

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless