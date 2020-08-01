Android Google 5G

The Pixel 4a 5G may launch this fall alongside Pixel 5 for $499

Every Google Pixel smartphone has been made available to purchase in two sizes. On Monday, that strategy comes to an end with the introduction of the Google Pixel 4a, or at least that’s what everybody thought.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G will undercut the LG Velvet 5G


The smartphone that was previously known as the Google Pixel 5 XL is now understood to be the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

According to information provided by anonymous tipster Panda and later shared by Ishan Agarwal, the midrange 5G smartphone will make its international debut this fall alongside the flagship Google Pixel 5.

High-end Pixel devices typically make their debut in early October. But this year virtually every manufacturer is facing COVID-19 delays, so an event in late October or early November seems much more likely.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G should launch shortly after the announcement and, if the information shared today is accurate, it will only cost $499 in the United States. That makes it $100 cheaper than both the LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and two rear cameras


Despite the branding choice, reports suggest the Pixel 4a 5G will share some of its components with the flagship Google Pixel 5.

Both devices are said to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which has an integrated 5G modem. At least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage are to be expected as standard too.

The camera is where things could be different. Although both the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are expected to feature two sensors on the back, the latter will most likely inherit its cameras from the current Pixel 4 flagships.

More differences can be found in the display department. Whereas the Pixel 5 is going to feature a 5.8-inch screen, the Pixel 4a 5G looks set to adopt a 6.1-inch display and will, therefore, take the place of the canceled Google Pixel 4a XL.

