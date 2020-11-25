iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Deals Google Black Friday

The unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL can be a smart Black Friday purchase at this massive discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 25, 2020, 8:14 AM
The unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL can be a smart Black Friday purchase at this massive discount
We've seen a lot of Black Friday 2020 deals offered by essentially every single major US retailer and wireless service provider on the best smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and many other products out there ahead of the big day, but the Pixel 4 XL was one of the few interesting mobile devices yet to be meaningfully discounted.

That's probably because Google decided to discontinue the 2019-released 6.3-incher (alongside its 5.7-inch baby brother) unusually early, leaving little to no inventory for third-party merchants to sell at reduced prices this holiday season.

Nevertheless, Amazon still has a few of these stock Android 11-running bad boys in, well, stock at the time of this writing, charging $380 less than usual for each black unit ordered while the killer new deal lasts. We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices here with 64 gigs of internal storage space, typically sold at $899 a pop with unlocked 4G LTE support for all of the nation's major (and minor) mobile network operators.

That means you're looking at a new all-time high price cut of 42 percent with absolutely no strings attached, which says a lot about the wow factor of this special offer given that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been on sale at decent or outright impressive discounts many times over the last 12 months.

Speaking of the more compact Pixel 4, we should highlight that particular "pure Google" phone is also on sale right now... at a much humbler $279 markdown in a Just Black 64GB configuration. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL can be currently purchased for $127 (or 13 percent) less than usual in a 128GB storage variant coated in black.

In other words, there's only one good Amazon deal bargain-hunting Android purists should look to take advantage of as soon as possible, at least if they don't care about the (theoretically) superior connectivity of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

At this massively reduced price, the Pixel 4 XL is only slightly costlier than an unlocked Pixel 4a 5G, mind you, with a faster Snapdragon 855 processor on deck, as well as wireless charging support, a sharper and smoother 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, and a more premium metal-and-glass construction made to withstand water immersion.

Pixel 4 XL

