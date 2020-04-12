T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Every single Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL variant is on sale at an all-time high discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 12, 2020, 7:49 AM
Even though the Pixel 4a is not technically a high-end device, Google knows full well the modern design, respectable overall specifications, presumably great camera, and reasonable price point of this fast-approaching mid-ranger will further impact the already reduced mass appeal of last fall's Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Originally released at arguably excessive starting prices of $899 and $999 respectively, the 5.7 and 6.3-inch Snapdragon 855 powerhouses quickly received pretty deep discounts from its own manufacturer, as well as a host of major authorized retailers and carriers

The deals got better and better as the months went by, and unsurprisingly, you can buy the Pixel 4 duo at its lowest ever prices with no strings attached whatsoever ahead of the Pixel 4a's highly anticipated announcement.

Check out the deals at Google



Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in both 64 and 128GB storage variants are on sale at a whopping $300 less than usual from the official online US Google Store, as well as the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video. The search giant iself is the only one listing a specific expiration date for its latest (and greatest ever) promotions, and it looks like you'll have plenty of time on your hands to decide if these record high markdowns make the Pixel 4 or 4 XL worth a shot.

May 9 is the pretty distant end date, although different retailers might have different plans, not to mention certain color options are generally harder to come by than others. For instance, the "Oh So Orange" hue is only available for the baby Pixel 4 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and only at Best Buy at the time of this writing.

Check out the Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals at B&H Photo Video 



Meanwhile, Amazon appears to be having trouble keeping up with demand at these heavily reduced prices, listing delivery estimates ranging from a couple of weeks to more than a month for several Pixel 4 and 4 XL configurations.

Check out the Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals at Best Buy



Bargain hunters will also be happy to hear Best Buy offers some great opportunities to maximize your savings by opting for upfront carrier activation. That brings the Pixel 4 down to as little as $399.99 and the Pixel 4 XL to $499.99 and up, although if you don't want to go through all that trouble, you should know the rest of the current deals are good for unlocked handsets available with absolutely no restrictions or special requirements.

