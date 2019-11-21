Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL score big discounts at Best Buy well ahead of Black Friday
Both new subscribers and existing ones looking to add a new line of service or simply upgrade their phones are eligible for the full $300 savings, paying as little as $500 overall instead of a whopping $800 for the 5.7-inch Pixel 4. Curiously enough, the same handset is normally listed as fetching $840 for AT&T use, which means those looking to activate the (relatively) compact Snapdragon 855 powerhouse on the nation's second-largest carrier have to cough up $17.99 a month for two and a half years, amounting to a grand total of around $540.
The jumbo-sized Google Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, will set you back $25 a month for two years on Verizon for a total of 600 bucks, with new and existing AT&T customers looking at spending $60 more after 30 monthly installments of $21.99 a pop.
It pretty much goes without saying that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are incredible bargains at starting prices of $500 and $600 respectively right now, sharing one of the world's best camera units and a silky smooth software experience (with three years of guaranteed updates) in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor. The two "pure Google" phones could have been significantly better, but in that case, these massive discounts probably wouldn't have been possible so soon after a commercial debut.
