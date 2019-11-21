Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL score big discounts at Best Buy well ahead of Black Friday

AT&T Verizon Android Deals Google

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 21, 2019, 2:25 AM
As if early adopters of Google's latest high-end smartphones didn't have enough reasons to be disappointed already, said new stock Android devices are substantially discounted at Best Buy right now. That's right, there's no more need to wait for the retailer or the search giant's Black Friday sales next week, as you can already shave a hefty 300 bucks off the list prices of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

As you can imagine, a killer deal like that on such a hot new handset duo comes with a fair share of strings attached, but considering what you'll end up getting for very reasonable prices, it could have been much more complicated to claim these early Black Friday offers. As things stand, all you need to do is sign up for a monthly installment plan with either AT&T or Verizon at Best Buy.


Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals here 



Both new subscribers and existing ones looking to add a new line of service or simply upgrade their phones are eligible for the full $300 savings, paying as little as $500 overall instead of a whopping $800 for the 5.7-inch Pixel 4. Curiously enough, the same handset is normally listed as fetching $840 for AT&T use, which means those looking to activate the (relatively) compact Snapdragon 855 powerhouse on the nation's second-largest carrier have to cough up $17.99 a month for two and a half years, amounting to a grand total of around $540.

The jumbo-sized Google Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, will set you back $25 a month for two years on Verizon for a total of 600 bucks, with new and existing AT&T customers looking at spending $60 more after 30 monthly installments of $21.99 a pop. 

It pretty much goes without saying that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are incredible bargains at starting prices of $500 and $600 respectively right now, sharing one of the world's best camera units and a silky smooth software experience (with three years of guaranteed updates) in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor. The two "pure Google" phones could have been significantly better, but in that case, these massive discounts probably wouldn't have been possible so soon after a commercial debut.

